Six prep storylines: While Anniston, Saks look to keep piling up points, Jacksonville hopes to turn rivalry in its favor

Will the Anniston scoring machine operate at maximum against a strong Georgia AAAAA team?
The Saks scoring machine rolls on with a new-old-new quarterback.
Can Jacksonville’s passing attack do to Alexandria what Alexandria’s running attack did to Jacksonville a year ago?
A familiar face returns to Calhoun County for his first game with a new team, while his old team looks to rebound in a county showdown.
Piedmont looks to continue its run against intercounty rival Cherokee County.
Look who’s threatening to start 2-0.
All of this and more as high school football gears up for week whatever-the-AHSAA-calls-it. Same kickoff times, same channels:
1. Them Dawgs
It would be sacrilege to call Anniston anything other than Bulldogs, but they looked like greyhounds against Wellborn last week.
Six different Anniston players scored touchdowns, Jamarius Billingsley twice. Three scored on returns, including Jayden Lewis on a deep kickoff and Malachi Taylor on a short one.
They did it against Wellborn, a team that figures to do well in its Class 3A region this season, but Villa Rica (Ga.) comes to Lott-Mosby Stadium this week. Anniston, ranked No. 9 in Alabama Class 4A, will try to stay in sprint mode against a Georgia AAAAA team that won nine games and a region title in 2021.
2. A rivalry’s turns
Jacksonville goes down Alexandria-Jacksonville Road for the 86th meeting with rival Alexandria. The Valley Cubs have a 53-28-4 lead in the series and have won the last three.
Alexandria won 42-6 last season and 52-21 in 2020.
Jacksonville middle linebacker Jackson Moses missed the 2020 game, and Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle was a freshman and first-year starter.
Alexandria’s huge offensive line turned the 2021 game into a showcase for the “Four Horsemen” array of Valley Cubs skill players.
A year later, Alexandria is replacing most of those skill players and offensive linemen. Ogle has come of age as a junior with a third-year offensive line in front of him.
Jacksonville’s defense looked strong against 5A Boaz last week, so can the Golden Eagles turn the rivalry blue and gold for a year?
It’s a must-see game.
3. Saks attack
Saks’ preseason storyline was all about lost skill players from a 12-2, 3A semifinalist team. Not only did the Wildcats lose quarterback Sean Parnell to graduation, but backup Gavin Doss had moved to James Clemons to follow his mother’s job move.
He’s back.
Doss returned to Saks two weeks ago and started the Wildcats’ 41-15 rout of county rival Ohatchee, and the good times keep rolling. Friday’s game saw Saks score 40 or more points for the 12th time in 23 games, dating back to midseason 2020.
One of those games was Saks’ 42-32 victory over Sylvania in the 2021 season-opener. The Wildcats go to Sylvania this week.
4. Love life
Former Ohatchee coach Scott Martin will coach his Glencoe opener Friday at Weaver. He’ll coach his first game since Ohatchee’s 34-7 victory at Hokes Bluff on Sept. 10, 2021.
His midseason leave over what the Calhoun County Board of Education termed an “internal matter” and eventual resignation was one of 2021’s saddest stories for those who had grown accustomed to the affable Martin.
He took the Glencoe job, and now he’ll lead the Yellow Jackets against one of Calhoun County’s other most affable coaches … Weaver’s Gary Atchley.
Weaver ended its 21-game losing streak against Glencoe a year ago, so Martin has a ready-made motivation to sell his team.
While Martin walks a county sideline again, his old team, Ohatchee, will look to rebound from a season-opening loss at Saks. The Indians will play host to Wellborn.
5. Smithsownian
It’s that time of year again … time for 17th-year Piedmont head coach Steve Smith to lead his team against his alma mater, Cherokee County.
Piedmont will go to Centre having won the past 10 meetings with the Warriors, with 14 points as the smallest victory margin. The Bulldogs won 27-0 in 2021.
Cherokee County’s last victory against Piedmont came in 2009, when then-Alabama Mr. Football Coty Blanchard went on to lead the Warriors to an unbeaten season and Class 4A state title. Cherokee County beat Piedmont 42-13 that season.
Piedmont went on to win the first of its five 3A state titles in 2009.
6. 2-0 surprises?
Donoho won three games in two injury- and COVID-struck seasons. White Plains last started 2-0 without a forfeit in 2000.
Both hope to come out of Friday’s games 2-0.
Class 1A Donoho opened with a come-from-behind, 31-28 victory at 3A Weaver. To get to 2-0, the Falcons will have to beat 2A Pleasant Valley for the second year in a row. Donoho beat the then-3A Raiders 25-0 in their 2020 opener.
White Plains opened with a 14-7 victory over Ranburne and will play host to Oak Grove this week. Having won five games in four years, the Tigers have turned to first-year coach Chris Musso, who’s 72-75 in 15 years at John Carroll, Locust Fork and Haleyville.
White Plains’ 2-0 start in 2021 included a COVID forfeit from Donoho.