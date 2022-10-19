Six prep storylines: Watching Hayes, Ross and region scenarios

It’s time to check in on Jack Hayes’ chases of state records, also time to check in on preseason Class 4A-6A Calhoun County player-of-the-year Antonio Ross.
Two winner-take-all matchups this week will determine the four playoff seeds in Class 3A, Region 4, and Ohatchee’s chances to make the playoffs in 3A, Region 6 have improved.
Oxford has clinched a playoff berth but still holds out hope for as high as a No. 2 seed.
Weaver, meanwhile, can double or even triple its win total from 2021.
It’s all in this week’s prep football storylines. Let’s get right to them.
Hayes watch
It’s one again time to talk about Jack Hayes’ chases of state records.
Coming off of a 351-yard performance against Geraldine, the senior Piedmont quarterback has 2,504 total yards this season and 12,479 for his career. He needs 470 to break Kristian Story‘s state record of 13,218.
At 1,872 passing yards this season and 9.629 for his career, he needs 1,146 to pass JaMarcus Russell’s career mark of 10,774.
The reigning Class 3A back of the year, Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year and preseason county player-of-the-year pick broke the state records for touchdown responsibility (rushing and passing combined) and touchdown passes earlier this season. He has 24 touchdown passes and 30 total touchdowns this season, bringing his state records to 145 touchdown passes and 193 total touchdowns.
Piedmont has regular-season games against Hokes Bluff and Sylacauga remaining and then playoffs.
Ross watch
Alexandria’s Antonio Ross, The Star’s preseason pick for Class 4A-6A player of the year, is carrying the load for the Valley Cubs (4-4, 4-2).
The Liberty University commit rushed for 1,273 yards and 24 touchdowns on 205 carries, an average of 26.5 a game. Add receiving and kickoff returns, and Ross has 1,676 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns, one on a kickoff return. He has 248 total touches, 31 a game.
Also a defensive starter, Ross also has 24 tackles.
Class 3A, Region 4
It’s come down to this week.
Randolph County (8-0, 5-0) will go to Dadeville (7-0, 5-0) to play for the region title Friday. The loser will finish second, so both teams will open the playoffs at home.
Saks (5-3, 3-2) will go to Wellborn (5-3, 3-2) for the game to determine third and fourth place. Both teams will open the playoffs on the road.
It’s nice when it’s that simple, right?
Tribe in playoffs?
Ohatchee’s chances to make the playoffs got better last week.
Ohatchee is 2-7, 2-4 in 3A, Region 6. The Indians have won two in a row after an 0-7 start.
Ohatchee revived playoffs hopes with its first victory of the season, two weeks ago. The Indians had to win out against Glencoe and Plainview then hope that Westbrook Christian and Hokes Bluff lose out.
Ohatchee beat Glencoe 49-6. Westbrook Christian lost to Plainview 31-28, and Hokes Bluff lost to Sylvania 28-0.
Ohatchee must beat Plainview this week. Westbrook (Sylvania) and Hokes Bluff (Piedmont) face games they’re likely to lose.
Oxford’s hopes
Oxford (4-4, 3-2) has clinched a playoff berth in 6A, Region 6 and could still open the playoffs at home.
If the Yellow Jackets win at Center Point (7-1, 4-1) on Friday, and Pinson Valley (5-3, 3-2) loses to winless Pell City, then Oxford would take second place in a head-to-head tiebreaker with Center Point.
If Oxford and Pinson Valley win, they join Center Point in a three-way tie for second at 4-2. Wins by defeated non-region opponents within two classifications decide three-way ties.
Oxford beat 7A Huntsville (4-4) and will play 4A Jacksonville (6-2) on Oct. 28. That’s 10 points with the potential for three more, if Huntsville wins out and Jacksonville beats White Plains ahead of the Oxford game.
Center Point has beaten 5A Jasper (5-3) and 5A Fairfield (2-7) with 5A Leeds (8-0) yet to play. The Eagles’ victory over 2A Aliceville (8-1) would not count toward the tiebreaker, since Aliceville is more than two classifications lower than Center Point.
Center Point has seven points with a potential for 12 more, assuming Leeds beats Lincoln and loses to the Eagles, and Jasper and McAdory win their remaining games.
Pinson Valley has beaten 6A McAdory (5-3) and 6A Homewood (6-2) with no more non-region games to play. McAdory and Homewood have a combined four remaining games, which means Pinson Valley could finish with 15 points.
If all three teams max out points, then Center Point would finish second with 19. Pinson Valley would take third with the head-to-head tiebreaker on Oxford, which would finish fourth.
Strong Weaver finish?
The Bearcats (1-7) have won two games since 2018 but have a chance to finish with three wins this season. Weaver’s remaining schedule includes Friday’s game at Beulah (1-7) and next week’s home game against Pleasant Valley (2-6).
Two wins would mark progress. Finishing with a two-game winning streak would send the Bearcats into the offseason with the most encouragement they’ve had in years.