Six prep storylines: Watch out for Calhoun County again in playoff openers

Oxford upped to 2-1 against Class 7A competition this season. Ohatchee upped to 3-0 against 4A opponents. Piedmont edged Alexandria in a classic, and Piedmont and Wellborn learned their playoff opponents after a midweek forfeit announcement.
Jacksonville rested up for the playoffs, and Clay Central held off Handley in another classic.
So went last week’s story lines in area high school football. Playoff openers dominate storylines this week, so let’s get right to them:
1. Sizing up Oxford
Does Oxford have the stuff to make another title run?
The reigning Class 6A champions come well-tested, having faced the reigning 7A champion and runner-up, as well as another 7A team and the reigning 5A runner-up. The Yellow Jackets went 3-1 in those games.
They have playmakers all over the field, including at the all-important quarterback position. Trey Higgins enters the playoffs with 3,039 total yards, responsible for 49 touchdowns and with a 163.3 passer rating. He’s thrown for 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
He didn’t start the second halves of four blowouts.
2. Deep in the Valley?
Alexandria has the stuff for a deep run in 5A, last week’s loss to Piedmont notwithstanding. So says history, anyway.
The Valley Cubs last advanced past the second-round of the playoffs during their 2015 semifinal run. That team and this year’s team have a “Three-Headed Monster” in common.
Ronnie Royal, Javais McGhee and Antonio Ross give this year’s team three big-play threats as potential ballcarriers. The 2015 team had Keenan Woodruff, Jamal Tucker and Jacob Heathcock, who missed Alexandria’s semifinal loss to Mortimer Jordan with an injury.
3. Looking South
Realignment wasn’t kind to the area’s 4A teams. As north as they are in Alabama, Region 4 champion Handley, runner-up Jacksonville, third-place finisher Cherokee County and Anniston wound up in the south bracket this season. That means first-round games against Vigor (Handley), Jackson (Jacksonville), Mobile Christian (Cherokee County) and Williamson (Anniston).
Historically, the south bracket has been strongest in 4A, largely because UMS Wright loomed. That’s where realignment was kind … UMS Wright bumped up to 5A after winning its ninth state title, eight in 4A.
4. That 3A region
The 3A region that contains all of Calhoun County’s 3A contingent looks primed for more playoff success. Second-ranked Piedmont (Colbert Heights), fourth-ranked Wellborn (Phil Campbell) and third-ranked Ohatchee (Lauderdale County) look to be favorites against Region 8 competition in the first round. Saks has won five games in a row headed into its opener against Region 8’s lone ranked team, No. 10 East Lawrence.
From there, the road to Tuscaloosa would seem to run through top-ranked Fyffe. Wellborn could face the Red Devils in the second round, Ohatchee in the third round and Piedmont in the semifinals.
Like UMS Wright, Fyffe moved up in class this season, from 2A to 3A. Unranked UMS Wright (6-4) battled Mobile-area competition all season. Undefeated Fyffe comes from “the mountain,” and its smallest winning margin was a 21-0 victory over Clarke County … a ranked 2A team from Mobile area.
Can Fyffe run the gauntlet against Calhoun County’s 3A Murderers' row? We shall see.
5. Springing forward
Spring Garden has won 31 games in the past three years, and its first season in 2A has yielded a region championship. The Panthers’ lone loss came against a 3A team.
They won’t have an easy playoff road. After Tanner in the first round, Spring Garden could face fifth-ranked Red Bay, No. 6 North Sand Mountain and No. 1 Mars Hill Bible.
Then again, the Panthers have deep-run experience, having made the 1A quarterfinals the past two years.
6. Matching last year?
Could it happen again?
All eight teams from Calhoun County that made the 2019 playoffs won in the first round. Five Calhoun County teams and six total teams from The Anniston Star’s coverage area made the 2019 semifinals. Four made it to the Super 7, and three won state titles.
Technically, Calhoun County could see as many as six of its teams reach the semifinals, though four seems more likely. From surrounding counties, two-time defending 5A champion Clay Central, 4A fifth-ranked Handley and 2A fourth-ranked Spring Garden are region champions.
Enjoy the playoffs!