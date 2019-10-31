A few playoff spots remain on the line in the final week of the regular season, but it’s mostly pride on the line in Alabama high school football.
Pleasant Valley still has something to play for but needs help. Teams like Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley’s opponent, hope to get through the night healthy for the playoffs.
The final week of the regular season always makes for a strange brew of agendas and a few unexpected scores. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. Raider hopes
At 3-4 in Class 3A, Region 6 play, Pleasant Valley finds itself in a three-way tie with B.B. Comer and Saks for the region’s fourth and final playoff spot. The tiebreaker gives each team involved points for wins by defeated non-region opponents.
Saks played its regular-season finale last week and has two points from Cleburne County’s two wins. Pleasant Valley has three from West End-Walnut Grove, which can add one against Glencoe this week, and the Raiders can get eight points from Ohatchee for a maximum total of 12. B.B. Comer has no points but can get six from Fayetteville.
In other words, win and Pleasant Valley is in. The Raiders are playing for it all Friday, against Ohatchee at home.
2. Tribal concerns
Ohatchee has wrapped everything up. The Indians have won their second straight region title and want nothing more than to get to the playoffs healthy.
It’s an interesting proposition for Ohatchee, a running team with everything clinched, about to play a team that’s good up front and playing for its playoff life.
One would think Ohatchee coach Scott Martin might feel tempted to rest starters. Then again, the Indians have played exactly one game this season that required starters to play four quarters, and cramps were a problem at Ranburne.
So, does Martin rest starters or play them for the purpose of stretching them for the playoffs. It’s an interesting dilemma.
3. Tested Bulldogs
Anniston goes to Childersburg (3-6) this week as, arguably, the best 5-4 team and one of the best playoff three seeds in the state.
The Bulldogs’ record doesn’t impress, but the schedule should. Based on current 4A rankings, they lost to No. 3 Catholic Montgomery 14-13, No. 2 American Christian 24-6, No. 5 Jacksonville 38-30 and Oneonta 35-34. Oneonta is receiving votes.
To say the least, Anniston will enter the playoffs tested. They can also enter with a winning record for the second year in a row, which last happened in 2010-11.
4. Bear facts
Alexandria (7-1) didn’t go easy with its final regular-season game. The No. 2 playoff seed out of 5A, Region 6 will face another 5A playoff team when the Valley Cubs go to Chilton County on Friday.
Chilton County is 5-4 overall but 5-1 in Region 3, the Tigers’ only region loss coming to second-ranked and region champion Bibb County. Chilton County lost non-region games to Stanhope Elmore, a 6A playoff team, as well as 6A’s Benjamin Russell and Sylacauga, a 5A playoff team.
Alexandria will play host to Sylacauga in the playoffs.
5. Rebounding Piedmont
Piedmont (8-1), champion of 3A, Region 6, has nothing on the line against Region 7 runner-up Geraldine (6-3). It’s not like last year, when their game at Geraldine helped them prevail in a three-way tie for the region's top playoff seed.
The Bulldogs have enough points in this year’s three-way tie, so Friday’s visit from Geraldine (6-3) is for pride and playoff preparation. The Bulldogs want to enter the playoffs on a better note than their 40-35 loss at Wellborn last week.
6. Intriguing Ranburne
Credit Ranburne (8-1) for its 27-26, bounce-back victory over previously unbeaten Reeltown last week. It came on the heels of the Bulldogs’ 20-7 loss to Ohatchee in the game that decided the 2A, Region 6 champion.
This week, Ranburne goes to 4A White Plains. It’s an improved White Plains team, compared to the one that lost 35-20 to the Bulldogs in the 2018 regular-season finale, so it’s another chance for Ranburne to ramp up to the playoffs.
The Bulldogs could have a deep run in them.