Six prep storylines: Start of region play offers intriguing matchups

Region play begins in Alabama high school football this week, and attractive region matchups dot the schedule. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. Piedmont-Saks
Has Saks made up enough ground on Class 3A, Region 5 power Piedmont? The Wildcats hope to answer in the affirmative at home Friday.
Saks clearly made up ground in 2020, going from a 35-6 loss in the regular season to leading at halftime of their third-round playoff rematch. Piedmont’s depth came through in the second half, and the Bulldogs advanced.
The 2021 Saks team found itself in 2020, winning seven games in a row before that loss to Piedmont. The Wildcats won at Piedmont in 2018, so it’s not the impossible dream.
This should be an interesting game.
2. Jacksonville-Anniston
It hardly seems possible that Anniston holds a 26-13 edge in this series, and that’s because Jacksonville has won the last eight … all under 10th-year head coach Clint Smith.
That’s why the Bulldogs count Friday’s game at Lott-Mosby Stadium as one of the biggest on their stated “revenge tour.” (They plan a “black out” for this one with fans wearing black.) So far, they’ve avenged themselves upon Wellborn and Ohatchee.
As for Jacksonville, it opened with a 41-0 victory over St. John Paul II then lost 42-6 to Alexandria last week. The Golden Eagles’ young defense looked vulnerable, especially up front, but the scenario is eerily similar to 2020, when they beat St. John Paul II 48-0 then took a 55-21 beating at Alexandria.
Anniston looks strong, but it’s early to declare Jacksonville dead coming into a game that could determine which team opens at home and which opens on the road in the playoffs.
3. Ohatchee-Wellborn
Wellborn’s overtime victory at Ohatchee was a 2020 classic. It’s also the game that left Ohatchee thinking how close it came to winning an outright 3A, Region 5 title.
Those Indians went on to beat Piedmont on the road and finish in a three-way tie for the title. Piedmont prevailed in the tiebreaker, and Wellborn took second.
Ohatchee will have that in mind when they go to “The Hill” to take on a much younger Wellborn team.
Both teams seek their first victory. Ohatchee lost to 4A opponents Cleburne County and Anniston, and Wellborn had an open date after falling 38-7 at Anniston.
4. Stinging Jackets
It’s no shock that an Oxford team depleted by graduation and transfers struggled on the field in non-region games against Thompson and Pleasant Grove. Last year’s team was much more built for those early challenges.
Beatings of 55-0 and 61-24 sting, even with Pleasant Grove’s subsequent forfeit because of an ineligible player, but region play always waited on the other side. Realignment ahead of the 2020 season left the Yellow Jackets in a much weaker 6A region, and they have a chance to get well at Scottsboro on Friday.
It’s not crazy to think this Oxford team could make the playoffs.
5. Weaver win watch
Weaver’s losing streak, now at 21 games, will end. The question is when.
The 3A Bearcats had an open date after falling 43-6 to 5A Douglas to open the season. On the other side are Friday’s home game against Glencoe and Pleasant Valley on the road next week.
Weaver had Glencoe down 20-0 after the first quarter before losing 28-20 a year ago. Pleasant Valley, with a roster full of inexperienced players, opened with losses to 1A Donoho and 2A West End-Walnut Grove.
There’s no guarantee Weaver wins either game. If the Bearcats win one or both, then guarantee that first-year coach Gary Atchley will lead a very lively celebration.
6. Heflin breakthrough?
Cleburne County might be 4A, Region 4’s most intriguing team after a 2-0 start.
It’s not so much the wins for a program that hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2015. It’s how the Tigers have won under third-year coach Joby Burns.
They topped 40 points each in victories over Ohatchee and Beulah, with quarterback Kyle McGrinn leading a fast-paced offense.
Cleburne County goes to White Plains on Friday looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2007. The Tigers last broke 40 points three games in a row the same year White Plains made its only playoff berth … 1994.
Cleburne County broke 40 points seven times in 1995, doing it two games in a row three times and three times in one four-game stretch.