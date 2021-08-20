Six prep storylines: Season kicks off with interesting rematches

Interesting rematches and familiar faces coming to town highlight Week Zero in area high school football. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. Flipped script
What a difference a year makes for this rematch.
A year ago, Wellborn returned a lot from its state-semifinal team of 2019. Anniston lost a lot from its 2019 semifinal team.
Neither team had a usual offseason because of the COVID-19 shutdown of spring 2020.
Wellborn was in a better place and won 12-7 on “The Hill” in 2020.
A year later, Anniston returns a lot for its rematch at Lott-Mosby Stadium. Wellborn doesn’t.
As was the case with Kentrez Hunt and Bryson Heath a year ago, Wellborn will stare across the line of scrimmage at another one of its former players. All-Calhoun County defensive lineman Tavaris Berry now plays for Anniston.
2. Fegans’ return
Speaking of familiar faces in new places, Thompson comes to Oxford in a homecoming for “Fegans Island.”
Trequon Fegans, a newly minted Miami commit, transferred from Oxford to 7A power Thompson in the spring. So did brothers Anquon, Jaquese and Dantwon.
The Fegans family transfer made one of the biggest headlines in an offseason full of transfer headlines around the state. Oxford saw at least 11 players move on to other schools.
The Yellow Jackets want to move on from the slew of transfers that followed its coaching transition from Keith Etheredge. New head coach Sam Adams wants to look forward with his current players and those who follow.
Maybe the best thing about tonight’s rematch of Thompson’s 56-34 victory last season is that it will come and go, and transfers will become less and less of a story for Oxford.
3. Bad Mood Bowl
Pleasant Valley players came to the Calhoun County Quarterback Club’s media day on July 30 in a bad mood. In language ranging from blunt to colorful, they made it clear that they’re tired of low expectations surrounding their program.
Donoho’s contingent said they’ve circled tonight’s rematch with Pleasant Valley. The Class 1A Falcons, beset with COVID-19 issues and injuries in a 1-8 season, nearly upset the 3A Raiders on the road last year, falling 30-29. They want to finish the job tonight at home.
Something has to give.
4. Gary on
Weaver suffered through winless 2019 and 2020 seasons and wants to end its 20-game losing streak as soon as possible.
As for ideal occasions to end a losing streak, the first regular-season game under new head coach Gary Atchley would do just fine in Bearcat country.
Weaver is a 3A program and had become a playoff regular before 2019. Douglas is a long-struggling 5A program that won this game 48-18 a year ago.
Should Weaver turn the tables tonight, watch the energetic Atchley after the game. He practically grew up in Weaver and has taught and coached at the school for years. He loves the school and that streak will end sometime.
His unmitigated joy would be the game after the game.
5. Going Tribal
Ohatchee moved back up to 3A in 2020, after a two-year drop to 2A, and proved that enrollment-based classification makes for an overrated predictor. Not only did the Indians finish in a three-way tie for the title in a brutal 3A region, but they swept three 4A teams on non-region play.
They get the same three 4A teams this year … Cleburne County on the road tonight, then home games with Anniston (Aug. 27) and Munford (Sept. 29).
Can Ohatchee sweep’em again?
6. Others to watch
• Saks enters this season with high expectations after last season’s strong finish, which included a seven-game winning streak and a halftime lead at Piedmont before falling in the quarterfinals. Tonight’s game at Sylvania marks the first test.
• White Plains starts anew with Hayden Howard, who steps in for graduated prolific passer Jaden Chatman. The new-look Wildcats go to Ranburne tonight.
• Munford came so close to much better than its 5-5 finish with a playoff miss in 2020. The Lions lost to region powers Handley, Cherokee County and Anniston by a combined 15 points … Anniston and Cherokee County by five combined points. Munford went scoreless on several red-zone chances at Anniston, in the game that determined which team made the playoffs. The get-well tour starts tonight, at rival Talladega.