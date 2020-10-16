Six prep storylines: Royal steams ahead, Anniston's bad timing, and Saks surges

Class 3A, Region 5 powers held serve. Wellborn remained on course for its showdown with Piedmont.
A former Oxford assistant did his best to make things hard on the top-ranked Yellow Jackets. Alexandria handled Lincoln. Anniston took a major step toward the playoffs after an 0-4 start, and Spring Garden won its de facto region championship game against Westbrook Christian.
So went last week’s storylines in area high school football. Lots of intriguing storylines await this week. Let’s get right to them:
1. 300-yard club
Here’s one last salute to last week’s 300-yard club stars, Wellborn’s Jett Smith and Alexandria’s Ronnie Royal. Smith rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns against Hokes Bluff. Royal rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns against Lincoln.
And here’s the thing; Smith and Royal rushed for a combined 609 yards on just 35 combined carries, an average of 17.4 yards a rush. Smith had 15 carries and Royal 20.
Wow. Just wow.
2. Anniston's timing
Remember Anniston’s 0-4 start this season? It seems a long time ago. Since an open date on Sept. 18, the 4A Bulldogs gave 5A Center Point a 24-22 scare and beat White Plains and Munford in Region 4 play.
Anniston (2-5, 2-2 region) has the upper hand in the battle for the region’s fourth and final playoff spot headed into this week’s game at region leader Handley and an Oct. 23 region home game against Cleburne County.
What a time to have to forfeit, but Anniston did after a handful of players turned up ill, Anniston coach Rico White said. Next week’s game against Cleburne County, crucial for Anniston’s playoff chances, falls into doubt, pending COVID-19 test results and how the school board reacts.
3. Surging Saks
Remember when Saks ran the 3A, Region 5 gauntlet, falling to Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee in consecutive weeks? It seems a long time ago, because Saks (5-3) has won three in a row and will likely make it four against Glencoe this week.
That sets up their showdown Oct. 23 showdown with Hokes Bluff, which will likely determine the region’s fourth and final playoff spot. The Wildcats, who look to return to the playoffs after missing in 2019, haven’t missed the playoffs two years in a row since 2005-06.
4. Piedmont primer
Expect Wellborn to stay on course for its big 3A, Region 5 showdown against Piedmont next week. The Panthers play struggling Weaver this week. Piedmont gets its primer against Hokes Bluff, a playoff contender in the region.
A Wellborn win next week wins the Panthers’ their first region title since 1995. Piedmont wins this week and next put the Bulldogs in position to claim their sixth consecutive region title and third in a row by prevailing in a three-way tiebreaker.
5. Hometown Mahomes
Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins continues to put up “Mr. Football” numbers. Now, add the viral highlight play.
Reminiscent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Higgins scrambled out of trouble against Arab last week. Running right and falling as he threw, Higgins flicked an underhanded pass to Bakari Dailey at the Arab 5-yard line.
Oxford assistant Justin Bowen posted a video on Twitter of the “Absolutely INSANE” play, and it’s making the social media rounds.
6. Top-ranked Tigers’ test
Randolph County (7-0) has held 2A’s top ranking for weeks, and the Tigers host No. 6 Lanett (5-2) on Friday. Randolph County was a power in 3A, Region 6, so it’s no shock to see the Tigers romping through 2A this season.
Lanett won the 1A title with Alabama signee Kristian Story last season, and the Panthers have a stout defense this season, in 2A. Their only losses are to 6A Valley and 4A Handley. Friday’s game in Wedowee is the area’s marquee matchup.