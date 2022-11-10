Six prep storylines: Royal’s return, Sandlin’s hot hand, Jacksonville’s upset bid and more

Can Terry Heflin carry Clay Central against a familiar face and one of the state’s top talents?
Can Anniston quarterback Kamron Sandlin keep his hot hand going in the second round against a familiar foe in the school’s recent past?
How far can a healthy Jamarius Haynes take Handley?
Can Jacksonville get over the top against top-ranked Catholic-Montgomery at home?
Will Piedmont’s Jack Hayes score the fourth crown jewel of career quarterbacking records in Alabama this week, and can Spring Garden’s defense continue its stingy ways?
These are the questions that preoccupy us in storylines for this week’s second-round playoff action. Let’s get right to them:
1. Class 5A: Clay Central
The Vols’ second-round home game with Gulf Shores is a tale of two skill players.
Terry Heflin has literally carried the load for Clay Central this season. At five, six, seven yards a pop, usually with pops at the end of it, he’s rushed for 1,939 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 177 yards.
Heflin has helped a team that lost 15 starters win seven games in a row to get this far.
Gulf Shores will bring former Alexandria star Ronnie Royal close to home. The junior accounted for three touchdowns in a first-round win over Carroll … a touchdown run, touchdown pass and touchdown catch. He rushed for 144 yards on eight carries and caught four passes for 114 yards.
2. Class 4A: Anniston
Undefeated Anniston goes to Tuskegee to play Booker T. Washington in the second round, and the Bulldogs go with a hot quarterback.
Kamron Sandlin passed for 397 yards and four touchdowns in Anniston’s 52-0 rout of Sipsey Valley in the first round. He hooked up with Jaylon Cunningham for 258 of those yards, including touchdown catches of 90, 55 and 57 yards.
A great quarterback travels well in the playoffs, and Anniston has one.
If the opponent sounds familiar, it’s because Anniston beat Booker T. Washington in the 2021 Class 4A basketball final, 54-52.
3. Class 4A: Handley
The best news for Handley headed into its second-round game at T.R. Miller is that running back Jamarius Haynes appears to have returned to pre-injury form.
He rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 46-6 first-round rout of West Blocton. It was his biggest output since he suffered a bone bruise in the joint where his foot attaches to his leg against Clay Central on Sept. 16.
Handley coach Larry Strain described the injury as “almost like an ankle dislocation.”
Haynes didn’t play against Lanett on Sept. 23 and saw only spot action as a decoy in Handley’s only loss of the season, at Anniston on Sept. 30.
Haynes has been healthy for weeks, but Handley’s starters didn’t play past the first quarter in the TIgers’ last three regular-season games. Haynes didn’t play in the second half against West Blocton.
A healthy Haynes, running for four quarters, rolled up 476 yards at Jacksonville this season.
4. Class 4A: Jacksonville
Jacksonville ranks among Class 4A’s elite. The Golden Eagles have shown themselves capable against elite Class 4A teams this season.
Here comes Jacksonville’s chance to get over the top.
The Golden Eagles will play top-ranked Catholic Montgomery in Friday’s second-round action. Jacksonville will get that shot in its home stadium, which brings up a quirky historical note.
The Golden Eagles have advanced past the second round once in their history, on the way to the 2019 state final. They won their second-round game at St. John Paul II.
Of their nine second-round losses, two came at home: Fayetteville in 2014; and Etowah in 1999. Should Jacksonville win a second-round home for the first time, it will send shock waves through the 4A playoff bracket.
5. Class 3A: Piedmont
At the risk of reading like a broken record, Jack Hayes could break another one this week, in Piedmont’s second-round game at Colbert County.
The Bulldogs’ senior quarterback needs 313 passing yards to pass JaMarcus Russell’s AHSAA career record of 10,774. Hayes has 10,462.
Hayes broke three other major career records this season, and those records stand as follows: career touchdown passes (153), total touchdowns (204) and total yards (13,774).
6. Class 1A: Spring Garden
Spring Garden has recent history on its side heading into its second-round home game with Coosa Christian, having advanced past the second round the past four years. That includes three quarterfinal appearances and a semifinal run.
The Panthers also have a deep-run essential with a strong defense. That bunch forced six turnovers in a 35-7 victory over South Lamar in the first round. That includes four interceptions.
Spring Garden has given up 20 or more points once this season, in a 47-21 rout of Ragland in the Panthers’ regular-season finale. Their lone shutout came against second-round opponent Coosa Christian, in the second week of the regular season.