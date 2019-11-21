It’s the quarterfinal round of the Alabama high school football playoffs, time for rematches of region elites to begin. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. Oxford’s time?
The one demon Oxford has not slain in year one of Keith Etheredge’s reign as head coach is Clay-Chalkville, which the Yellow Jackets will play at home tonight. Clay-Chalkville has won the past six meetings dating back to 2012, including quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018 and regular-season region games in 2018 and this season.
Clay-Chalkville gave Oxford its lone loss this season, but injuries played a big role. Most notably, running back J.B. Carlisle missed his third straight game with a rib injury, suffered in a victory over Pinson Valley.
Carlisle has run crazy since his return, including a 231-yard, three-touchdown performance against Cullman last week. Could this finally be Oxford’s time against Clay-Chalkville?
2. Wellborn revenge?
It wouldn’t be the third week of November without a 3A, Region 6 rematch in the quarterfinals, and Wellborn goes to Randolph County in a rematch of a regular-season classic. A field goal on the game’s last play handed Randolph County the 17-14 victory at Wellborn, and the Tigers get Wellborn at home this week.
Randolph County appears to be playing awfully well, putting up 98 points in its two playoff games so far. Wellborn gained a whole lot of confidence since that loss to Randolph County, beating Pleasant Valley, Piedmont and two playoff opponents.
Expect another classic in Wedowee on Friday.
3. How far can Eagles fly?
Jacksonville has advanced past the second round for the first time in school history. The question now becomes, what’s the new ceiling?
The Golden Eagles get their quarterfinal game at home, against Northside. It’s a clash of top-five 4A teams. Based on the season’s final poll, released at regular season’s end, Northside is No. 4 and Jacksonville No. 5.
Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins is coming off of a 329-yard, five-touchdown rushing performance against St. John Paul II. Northside quarterback Jake Corkren threw for 393 yards and four scores against Priceville.
4. Every Dawg’s day?
Anniston has reached the quarterfinals its 2011 semifinal run and done so in impressive fashion, winning two playoff games by a combined score of 54-13.
The Bulldogs have earned themselves another shot at Deshler, the team that put them out of the playoffs in 2010 and 2018. Anniston will get Deshler at home, before what’s anticipated to be one of Anniston’s best home crowds in years.
Waiting on the other side could be a rematch with Jacksonville, which beat Anniston 38-30 in the regular season.
5. Piedmont’s stars align
Piedmont has made the quarterfinals for the fifth straight year, and the Bulldogs will have to go on the road to play a familiar opponent in Geraldine. Piedmont beat Geraldine in the regular-season finale this season and last, handily both times. In fact, Piedmont is 4-0 against Geraldine, including first-round playoff games in 2011 and 2017.
Quarterback Jack Hayes and running back Elijah Johnson come off of sizzling performances in the Bulldogs’ second-round of Lauderdale County. Hayes threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and Johnson rushed for 141 yards and two scores.
Doctors have cleared Piedmont wide receiver/running back Ethan Swinford for his first action since suffering a fractured fibula against Glencoe. It’s uncertain how much he will play this week, according to Lynn Swinford, Ethan’s father.
6. Around the area
Clay Central is adding another chapter to Hall of Fame coach Danny Horn’s run as Deep Run Danny. The master of the postseason led the Vols to a 20-7 victory over Jasper on the road last week, weeks after Jasper beat Clay Central in Lineville in a double-overtime thriller in the regular season.
Horn is 309-88 all time, including a 68-20 playoff record with seven state championships.
Spring Garden, meanwhile, looks to take it deeper than ever. The Panthers have matched last year’s school record with another quarterfinal appearance and will play host to Pickens County on Friday, looking to make the semifinals for the first time ever.
Spring Garden coach Jason Howard bagged his 100 career victory last week, against Hackleburg.