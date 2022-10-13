 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six prep storylines: Region titles on the line for Anniston, Piedmont

Anniston at Piedmont Sights BW 015.JPG

Piedmont needs a win over Geraldine on Friday to claim the Class 3A, Region 6 title. Photo by Bill Wilson

Anniston and Piedmont look to claim region titles. Ohatchee, Oxford and Alexandria eye familiar faces in key region games. Clay Central hopes to knock off an unbeaten opponent for a region title.

It’s all part of this week’s prep storylines. Let’s get right to them:

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.