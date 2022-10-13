Six prep storylines: Region titles on the line for Anniston, Piedmont

Anniston and Piedmont look to claim region titles. Ohatchee, Oxford and Alexandria eye familiar faces in key region games. Clay Central hopes to knock off an unbeaten opponent for a region title.
It’s all part of this week’s prep storylines. Let’s get right to them:
Anniston goes to Talladega needing only to beat the winless Tigers to clinch the Class 4A, Region 4 title.
Barring an epic upset, Anniston will win its 13th region title and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. The Bulldogs would’ve won the region last year, but two forfeits over an ineligible player doomed them to a fourth-place finish.
Piedmont (5-2, 5-0) plays host to Geraldine (5-2, 4-1) in a winner-take-all game for the Class 3A, Region 6 title.
It would mark Piedmont’s 18th region title and first since winning six in a row from 2015-2020. It would also mark the first time since 2017 that the winner of Piedmont’s region wasn’t decided by a three-way tiebreaker.
A three-way tiebreaker might be needed to order playoff qualifiers 2-4, however.
Ohatchee plays at Glencoe in Ohatchee’s most-anticipated game of the season.
Former Ohatchee coach Scott Martin, who coached the Indians from 2014 through four games into the 2021 season, is Glencoe’s head coach. Most of Ohatchee’s staff, including first-year head coach Chris Findley, coached under Martin through his tenure at Ohatchee.
Oxford goes to second-ranked Clay-Chalkville on Friday and will face former Oxford quarterback Kamari McClellan, now Clay-Chalkville’s quarterback.
McClellan transferred after 2021, when Sam Robertson quarterbacked the Yellow Jackets to a region title and was region MVP. Quarterback Mason Mims transferred from Bowdon, Ga., to Oxford this past summer and has completed 73 percent of his passes for 1,576 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Oxford (4-3, 3-1) has clinched a playoff berth and hopes to improve its lot with an upset. The Yellow Jackets currently are third in 6A, Region 6 and could win the region with victories over Clay-Chalkville and Center Point over the next two weeks.
Alexandria (3-4, 3-2) will play host to Southside (5-2, 3-1) in a game that will decide the third and fourth playoff positions in Class 5A, Region 6.
Southside defensive coordinator Justin Bowen is an Alexandria graduate, in his second season. He’s also the school’s girls basketball coach.
He coached outside linebackers and served as an assistant baseball coach at Oxford before going to Southside.
A week after bagging his 50th victory as Clay Central’s head coach, hall-of-fame coach Danny Horn eyes the Vols’ biggest game this season. Clay Central (5-2, 4-0) goes to Beauregard (7-0, 4-0) to decide the Class 5A, Region 4 champion.
If anyone can take a team that replaced 15 starters to a region title, it’s Horn. Along with his eight state championships, including two at Clay Central, he’s won 16 region titles in 34 seasons as a head coach.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.