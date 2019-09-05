It’s Week 2 in Alabama high school football. Region play gets underway. Let’s get right to the top storylines:
1. Pleasant dreams
Pleasant Valley hosts Piedmont in Class 3A, Region 6. It’s the first of many chances for a hopeful Raiders team to break through against one of the region’s traditional heavies.
Like Piedmont, Pleasant Valley has had a jamboree and regular-season game to tune up. It’s early, and a Raiders team that returned key players gets a Piedmont team with new starters all over the place.
The Raiders get Piedmont at home, as well, so it’s their best chance in a while to do something about Piedmont’s 18-1 edge in the series.
2. Pouncing Panthers
Two games into the season, and Wellborn has 100 points. The 3A Panthers validated last season’s rout of 4A Lincoln with another one last week, scoring 61 of those points.
Now, Wellborn gets Weaver at home, with a chance to avenge one of those two, one-point losses that cost the Panthers a playoff berth a year ago.
Weaver had an open date after its 60-13 loss to Cleburne County in Week 0. Teams make their biggest improvement from the first game to the second. The Bearcats will need it against a surging, veteran Wellborn team.
3. Rebounding Jacksonville
After falling 21-14 to rival Alexandria last week, Jacksonville will play at Ashville, looking to do something the Golden Eagles haven’t had to do since Sept. 15, 2017 … rebound from a regular-season loss.
Jacksonville won the next 18 regular-season games, including a school-record 10-0 run through the 2018 regular season. No doubt, the Golden Eagles will have to save a few seats on the bus to Ashville for extra motivation.
4. Rebounding Anniston
The Bulldogs showed signs in falling 14-13 to fourth-ranked Catholic Montgomery in their opener. But for a bad snap on an extra point, who knows what might’ve occurred in overtime.
The Bulldogs must shake off the disappointment for the 4A, Region 6 opener at Cherokee County, which just might have made a big improvement under first-year coach Jacob Kelley. The Warriors played up in class in their opener and routed 5A St. Clair County 42-7. Not bad for a team that went 4-6 in 2018.
5. Etheredge’s stops
Oxford has impressed in its first two games under new head coach Keith Etheredge, and the Yellow Jackets’ first 6A, Region 6 game under him comes with an Etheredge angle. Oxford will play at long-time rival Pell City, one of Etheredge’s other career stops.
Etheredge coached 2016 and 2017 at Pell City, after ending his wildly successful run at Leeds, where he won four state titles. His Pell City teams went 6-5 both seasons, falling to Oxford 37-3 in 2016 and 32-0 in 2017.
6. 300 vs. 1
Clay-Central goes to Munford on Friday with two coaches coming off accomplishments.
Central’s Danny Horn got his 300th career victory when the Vols beat Benjamin Russell, his last coaching stop, a week ago. Horn is 300-86 in 31st season as a head coach at Clay County, Benjamin Russell and Clay-Central.
Munford’s Michael Easley stands at the beginning of a promising career. The former Saks offensive coordinator got head-coaching victory No. 1 last week, when the Lions beat Talladega.