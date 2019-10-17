Region championships will likely be won this week, if not officially clinched.
Teams that have struggled all season look for elusive wins.
There’s a whole lot in the middle, too, so let’s get right to the storylines for this crucial week in Northeast Alabama high school football’s regular season:
1. Ohatchee at Ranburne
This battle of unbeaten teams will determine the Class 2A, Region 6 champion, and it’s a clash of strengths.
Ohatchee ranks second in the state in scoring offense, averaging 50.8 points a game. Ranburne ranks 10th in the state in scoring defense, giving up 7.7 points a game.
As it was last year, Ranburne will make Ohatchee work for its points more than most teams. The Indians won 28-0 in 2018, and here’s another key stat; Ohatchee is 25th in the state in scoring defense, giving up just 11 points a game.
2. Alexandria’s time?
It all comes down to this for unbeaten Alexandria … a battle with Etowah for the 5A, Region 6 title.
The Valley Cubs found what works this season, and an offense centered on running backs taking direct snaps has produced a 6-0 start. If that’s not enough for Etowah’s defense to mull, running back Nate McCallum threw a touchdown pass against Southside on Friday.
Like Oxford, Alexandria has stared up at a hard ceiling the past few years, and Etowah has been it. Could this be the year the Valley Cubs break through?
3. Oxford’s time?
Since Oxford cleared the Pinson Valley hurdle in September, Yellow Jackets watchers have pointed to the games they will play this week and next. Oxford gets Clay-Chalkville, the team that’s eliminated the Yellow Jackets from the playoffs the past two years and beat them twice last season. They also have Gardendale at home.
They should be two special nights on Lamar Field, as Oxford seeks to turn its fight against a hard ceiling into a coronation.
4. Bulldog progress?
Anniston broke through to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season. A year later, the Bulldogs are playing to host a playoff game for the first time since 2011.
The winner of Anniston’s game at Oneonta on Friday likely finishes second in 4A, Region 6, and the top two playoff qualifiers from each region open the playoffs at home.
Anniston and Oneonta are both 4-1 in region play, having lost to Jacksonville.
Oneonta won Anniston’s last home playoff game, eliminating the Bulldogs in the 2011 semifinals. The Redskins also beat Anniston in the 2012 first round.
5. Wellborn’s revenge?
As if a 17-14 loss to Randolph County last week didn’t give Wellborn enough motivation headed into this week’s key 3A, Region 6 game at Pleasant Valley, there’s what happened last year. The Raiders staged a goal-line stand in the game’s final sequence to win 27-26, one of two one-point losses in region play for Wellborn in 2018.
Both teams come into this game playing for something. Wellborn, still hoping for a second-place region finish and a home playoff game, needs to win out against Pleasant Valley and Piedmont and hope for help, as Randolph County finishes region play against Saks and Pleasant Valley. The Raiders, 3-2 in Region 6 after losing a heartbreaker to B.B. Comer last week, hope to hold onto their fourth-and-final qualifying spot while finishing region play against Wellborn and Randolph County.
6. One shining moment?
This week features matchups between teams that have struggled and seek a smile.
Weaver and Glencoe, both winless, face off for the game to decide last place in 3A, Region 6. Cleburne County and Ashville, one-win teams that have not won since the season’s opening week, try to avoid last place in 4A, Region 6.