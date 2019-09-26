It’s Piedmont-Jacksonville, the rematch.
It’s Ohatchee-Leeds, the rematch.
It’s Anniston’s next shot at a 4A elite.
It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 in 5A, with Clay-Central playing host to Jasper.
Alexandria, Wellborn and Pleasant Valley look to keep rolling.
Donoho looks to rebound.
It’s midseason non-region week in Alabama high school football. Interesting matchups abound, and upsets happen. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. Piedmont-Jacksonville
This was a pearl on the 2018 schedule and looks to be again Friday.
Jacksonville won 28-21 last year, and the victory made for a centerpiece in an undefeated regular season that included wins over other rivals from Calhoun County … Alexandria, Anniston and White Plains.
Piedmont saw potential touchdowns dropped in the end zone, and then-eighth-grader Jack Hayes got pressed into service at quarterback against a county elite. He’s seen it, and Piedmont’s passing game has taken flight this season.
Question is, how does it work against athletes Jacksonville will field to cover? Then again, the Golden Eagles have given up 20-plus points in four of five games this season.
2. Going Tribal
It’s time to get ’woke on Ohatchee, because "The Tribe" has gone tribal.
The Indians’ 56-21 rout of previously unbeaten Westbrook Christian was a game that should at least start the rest of the state to thinking that maybe, just maybe, Fyffe shouldn’t be an automatic No. 1 in 2A this season.
For stragglers, Leeds offers Ohatchee another chance to validate its validation. No, it’s not vintage Leeds, but it’s a brand name Ohatchee beat last year and can again, at home.
Oh, and Ohatchee has the state’s fourth-highest scoring average at 52 points a game. “Ugly Eagle” offense, indeed.
3. Statement game?
Anniston’s plane to legitimacy has left the runway. It’s climbing for elite altitude, and the Bulldogs will have a chance to establish that as cruising altitude this week.
Their only loss this season was to No. 3 Catholic Montgomery. This week, Anniston goes on the road to see how many points it can trim off No. 2 American Christian’s 53.8 average, which includes last week’s 84-point monstrosity against Montevallo.
Anniston has given up 21 all year and posted shutouts each of the past two games. The Bulldogs give up 5.3 points a game, the sixth-lowest average in the state. Once in Tuscaloosa, they’ll face the team with the state’s third-highest scoring average. We’ll see how it all averages out.
4. No. 1 vs. No. 2
Clay-Central, No. 2 in 5A, just keeps rolling. The Vols have won 13 in a row, including that 43-42 victory over Vigor last season, in one of the most memorable state championship games ever.
The streak started after two straight losses, including a 10-7 loss at Jasper last season.
Clay-Central gets top-ranked Jasper at home this season, and the reigning state champs get the chance to gain something they never had all last season … the No. 1 ranking. Come to think of it, the Vols were never ranked last season.
5. Keep on rollin’
Alexandria and Wellborn haven’t lost this season, and they’re running up big numbers. Pleasant Valley has won two in a row since losing to Piedmont.
There’s every reason to think all three teams will keep pace this week. Alexandria (3-0) gets Cleburne County (1-4) after putting up 54 points at Crossville. Wellborn (5-0) plays host to winless Coosa Central, with the Panthers averaging 49 points and having just put up 61 for the second time this season. Pleasant Valley, 3-1 for the first time since 2007, put up 61 and 59 points in separate games this season and could again, at winless Gaston, which has been outscored 159-6 in four games.
6. Donoho still gung-ho?
No doubt the Falcons came away from their 16-12 loss to Spring Garden in a likely region championship game disappointed, but Donoho recovered from a loss to the Panthers a year ago and went on to finish second in region play.
The rebound started with a 42-14 victory over Berry Fayette at home, the first of six straight victories. The Falcons get a chance to start this season’s rebound at Berry Fayette (3-2).