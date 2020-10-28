Six prep storylines: Oxford's 7A matchup, a county showdown, and contenders clash

Oxford, Alexandria and Piedmont clinched region titles. Jacksonville and Wellborn clinched home playoff openers as region runners-up, and Ohatchee might be better off in third. Saks and Anniston clinched playoff berths.
So went last week’s storylines in area high school football. Attractive non-region matchups dominate storylines this week, so let’s get right to them:
1. Oxford vs. Class 7A
Oxford’s non-region schedule this year has three Class 7A teams, including Thursday’s home game against seventh-ranked Central-Phenix City. The 6A Yellow Jackets got a 21-0 shock in the first quarter at Thompson, but played the nationally ranked team to a 36-35 deficit over the final three periods. Oxford pounded unranked Gadsden City 49-14 at midseason and has a chance to finish 2-1 against teams from the state’s biggest classification.
The big picture in Oxford’s non-region scheduling was to face bigger schools for playoff preparation. As expected, the Yellow Jackets’ realigned region didn’t give much resistance. Oxford won its six region games by a combined score of 311-68.
2. County showdown
Piedmont goes to Alexandria on Friday in one of the most anticipated non-region showdowns between Calhoun County powers. Piedmont is the reigning 3A champion and a four-time state champion since 2009. Undefeated Alexandria, which won three state titles during 1985-97, won its 5A region.
These two county heavies will play for the first time since Alexandria’s 16-6 win in 1993. That game featured a head-coaching match between Larry Ginn and George Hoblitzell, who won a combined 300 games.
Alexandria leads the series 39-10-4. Piedmont last won in 1992, 54-29, and that game also marked the last time Piedmont was the home team.
3. Ohatchee vs. 4A
Ohatchee, a 3A, Region 5 member, plays host to Munford on Thursday with a chance to go to 3-0 against 4A, Region 4 opponents. The Indians opened the season with routs of Cleburne County and Anniston, which made the playoffs.
Munford missed the playoffs, thanks largely to heartbreaker losses against Region 4’s third and fourth playoff teams. Cherokee County beat the Lions 28-26, and Munford fell to Anniston 23-20 in overtime.
For those keeping score, 3A, Region 5 powers have beaten a 7A team and two 5As and won five games against 4As.
4. Awaiting opponents
Piedmont and Wellborn settled their playoff seeds head-to-head last week, but their first-round opponents remain unsettled. Piedmont won the top seed for 3A, Region 5, and Wellborn gets the No. 2 seed. Their region crosses with 3A, Region 8, and the tiebreaker to order that region's third, fourth and fifth teams bled into this week.
Clements, Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell all have 3-3 region records, and all play non-region games this week. The third-place team will play at Wellborn, and the fourth-place team will play at Piedmont. Stay tuned.
5. Jacksonville’s weird season
Anniston, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Ranburne, Saks and Wellborn are off this week, and that reality fits Jacksonville’s week-to-week existence for the second half of the season. The Golden Eagles had to forfeit midseason games against Piedmont and Handley because of COVID-19 issues.
They came back and beat Cleburne County, had a scheduled open date, beat Cherokee County and now has another open date. Dating back to Sept. 25, Jacksonville has had four Fridays off, and that doesn’t address individual quarantines that kept quarterback Jimmy Ogle, middle linebacker Jackson Moses and others out of action early in the season.
Jacksonville finished the regular season 6-3, 5-1 region, and will open the playoffs at home against Jackson on Nov. 6. Safe to say, a team that had no spring practice while trying to replace 22 seniors, including 18 starters, has managed pretty well.
6. Contenders clash
As if Calhoun County doesn’t have enough attractive games this week, reigning 5A champion Clay Central will play at 4A, Region 4 champion Handley on Friday. Both are top-five teams in their respective classifications. The lone loss between them was Clay Central’s 37-30 loss to Pleasant Grove at midseason.