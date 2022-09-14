 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six prep storylines: Oxford, Wellborn prep for big region tests; Hayes eyes state records

Piedmont Bulldogs vs Sylvania Rams BW 012.JPG

Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Sylvania at Piedmont game. Photo by Bill Wilson.

Oxford and Wellborn face one of their biggest region games.

Led by Antonio Ross, Improving Alexandria looks forward to homecoming.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.