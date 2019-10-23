Oxford plays for a region championship.
Can anyone plus rain slow Piedmont’s roll?
Wellborn hopes for a home playoff opener after a rainy senior night.
Things remain fluid in 3A, Region 6, pun intended.
Jacksonville looks to finish unbeaten in 4A, Region 6 play.
Donoho and Alexandria look to wrap up home playoff games.
Let’s get right to the storylines for the final week of region play in Alabama high school football:
1. Oxford dream alive
For all of the disappointment felt around Oxford after a 26-21 loss to Clay-Chalkville last week, Oxford’s dream of a 6A, Region 6 title lives. If the Yellow Jackets (7-1, 4-1 region) beat Gardendale (7-1, 4-1) at home this week, Oxford wins the region. It’s that simple.
Oxford entered this season looking to break through in the region, where Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville ruled previously. Oxford split against those two this season, beating Pinson Valley, and Clay-Chalkville has two region losses.
Clay-Chalkville has eliminated Oxford the past two years, but who knows? The Yellow Jackets might get one more chance in the playoffs.
Oh, and there’s a quirk. If Oxford loses, it likely finishes fourth.
2. Piedmont rolling
Long-time Piedmont coach Steve Smith is well on his way to halls of fame, but he’s painting one of his coaching Picassos this season. Anyone remember all of that preseason talk about lost starters at 16 positions?
Didn’t think so.
Remember worry last week, when receiver/running back Ethan Swinford went down with a fractured fibula? Piedmont put 52 on B.B. Comer last week.
The critical numbers are these … 8-0 overall, 6-0 in 3A, Region 6 and ranked No. 1 in 3A.
If the Bulldogs beat Wellborn on Friday, then they win the region. If they finish in a three-way tie, they win the region. If Piedmont loses and Pleasant Valley upsets Randolph County, then Wellborn wins the region.
3. Panther pride
No one would like to slow Piedmont’s roll more than Wellborn this week, and the Panthers (8-1, 5-1) get the Bulldogs at home with rain that would seem to work well with Wellborn’s offense.
Wellborn hopes it’s not the last home game for a while, but it will take a Panthers upset of Piedmont and Pleasant Valley upsetting Randolph County for Wellborn to win the region. A three-way tie, caused by Wellborn and Randolph County winning, sets up Piedmont as the champion, Randolph County second and Wellborn third, meaning Wellborn would have to open the playoffs on the road.
Regardless, Wellborn could take something from winning two out of three in the Panthers’ regular-season finish against Randolph County, Pleasant Valley and Piedmont.
4. Region tieups
There could be a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in 3A, Region 6.
The final spot could come down to Pleasant Valley (3-3 region), B.B. Comer (2-4) and Saks (2-4). This assumes a Pleasant Valley loss at Randolph County and likely wins for Comer at Weaver and Saks at Glencoe.
In a three-way tie for fourth, Saks has no chance in the tiebreaker. Comer and Pleasant Valley would have to wait out the final week of the regular season, when the Raiders play Ohatchee and Comer plays Fayetteville.
As things stand, Fayetteville would give Comer five points for victories by defeated non-region opponents. Pleasant Valley has two from West End and would pick up at least eight, with an upset of Ohatchee.
5. Still Golden
Jacksonville (7-2) is putting up a strong finish, putting up 133 points in three consecutive victories over Anniston, Oneonta and White Plains to improve to 6-0 in 4A, Region 6.
The Golden Eagles have clinched their second consecutive region title for the first time in school history. They can also complete their second consecutive unbeaten run through region play for the first time in school history.
To do that, Jacksonville only has to beat Hokes Bluff (6-2, 4-2) for the ninth consecutive time, including all eight tries under current head coach Clint Smith.
6. Homeward bound
Donoho and Alexandria won’t win region titles this season, but they’re still on course for second-place finishes and home playoff openers.
Donoho (6-1, 4-1) plays host to Appalachian (6-3, 3-2) in a game that will decide second place in 1A, Region 5.
Alexandria (6-1, 4-1) plays host to winless Douglas, and a victory clinches the second spot in 5A, Region 6.