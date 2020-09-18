Six prep storylines: Oxford is the hammer, Jacksonville's region showdown, Alexandria reaches rare air

Passers like Oxford’s Trey Higgins, Piedmont’s Jack Hayes and White Plains’ Jaden Chatman kept filling the air with footballs.
Defense-minded Wellborn kept its boom times going with a shutout of Saks.
Ohatchee showed no lag from its first regular-season loss in three years, dispatching Hokes Bluff 35-0.
Anniston’s urgency got more urgent, after falling to 0-4.
Previously winless Pleasant Valley erupted and came out the clear winner in its game with winless Weaver.
Piedmont’s Jakari and Omarion Foster played their second game after their father’s passing, and good news on Handley junior linebacker Nate Pike’s condition (read on).
So went last week’s storylines in area high school football. Lots of intriguing storylines await as region play continues this week. Let’s get right to them:
1. Hammer vs. ant
Oxford has brushed aside any worry of a letup with a lightening of the schedule in region play. The Yellow Jackets built 42-0 halftime leads in both of their region games and went on to win 42-14 over Scottsboro and 56-0 over Southside.
Second-year Oxford coach Keith Etheredge has a philosophy about that. It comes from an old coach in his past.
“My philosophy is always, kill an ant with a sledgehammer,” Etheredge said. “Don’t sit there and play around. Just go ahead and get it done, and our kids have embraced that. They want to see those younger guys play.”
Look for more of the same as Oxford, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, goes to Pell City this week.
Second halves on the bench also protect Oxford’s front-line players from injuries, but there’s a downside. It cuts into their chances to build cases for postseason awards.
“Trey could push for that ‘Mr. Football,’ if we could play a whole game,” Etheredge said. “He had 163 yards passing and 66 yards rushing the other night, but if he played the whole game, he’d probably double that.
“He’s got over 1,250 yards this year and 20 touchdowns. Not bad for four games, really three games, because he didn’t play but two halves in the last two games.”
2. Huge region game
Munford goes to Jacksonville in a 4A, Region 4 showdown that could have implications for which team gets to open the playoffs at home.
Entering the season, Handley, Munford, Jacksonville and Anniston looked like the top contenders for the realigned region’s four playoff spots, with Cherokee County as the most likely challenger to upset the order. Anniston is 0-4 after a 43-27 loss to Cherokee County last week, so the region has four clear frontrunners.
Handley beat Munford 38-28 on Sept. 4, and Friday’s game at Jacksonville marks the Golden Eagles’ first crack at one of the remaining heavies.
Jacksonville’s development has taken an unexpected turn because of COVID-19, perhaps for the good. Absences in the past three games, including quarterback Jim Ogle, have forced the Golden Eagles to develop alternatives, and their “wildcat” look was plenty effective against Anniston and White Plains.
Ogle is expected to return under center this week, but Jacksonville has emerged as a more multiple team.
At 3-1 overall and 2-0 in region play, the Golden Eagles stand right where they were this time last year … significant after losing 22 seniors, including 18 starters from a team that finished as 4A runner-up.
3. The 600 Club
High-scoring Alexandria looks likely to add to its win total in region action at home against Corner, and that total reached 600 with a 38-0 rout of St. Clair County last week.
The Valley Cubs are 600-333-29 all-time, with results dating back to 1924, according to Calhoun County sports historian Rip Donovan. They’ve won three playoff-era state titles (1985, 1995 and 1997) and one “mythical” state title, in 1952. They’ve also won 16 region titles, the last coming during their semifinal run in 2015.
Landmark wins bridged the father-son history among Alexandria’s head coaches. Todd Ginn, son of late hall-of-famer Larry Ginn, got No. 600 in his third season on the job. Larry Ginn got No. 500 with a second-round playoff victory over Haleyville in 2005.
Larry also got No. 400, in a first-round playoff victory over Sheffield en route to an undefeated run to Alexandria’s 1995 state title.
Lou Scales got No. 300 with a victory over Ohatchee to open the 1984 season. He also got No. 200 in the 1967 opener at Fort Payne and No. 100 against Ohatchee, way back in 1949, his second season at Alexandria.
One has to look all the way back to Alexandria’s first season on record, 1924, for the program’s first victory … 12-6 over Etowah. It came in Alexandria’s fourth game. Congratulations to then-coach A.H. Parsons.
4. Worth-the-wait Jadon
Senior Piedmont receiver/defensive back Jadon Calhoun won’t get to play against his former team after COVID-19 issues forced Weaver to forfeit their game Friday, but this season has proved worth the wait for Calhoun.
Calhoun transferred after the spring of 2019 and sat out his junior year. He spent the 2019 season working as Piedmont’s scout-team quarterback, helping the Bulldogs win their fourth 3A title.
Eligible this season, Calhoun leads Piedmont in receiving with eight catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Factoring in rushing and kick returns, he leads the team with 368 all-purpose yards.
He also averages 35 yards on Piedmont’s three punts this season.
Not bad, considering that Piedmont has outscored three opponents 128-13, limiting the amount of time the Bulldogs have needed starters on the field.
5. Donoho home
Donoho will finally get to play a home football game this week, a region game against Woodland.
Among coverage-area schools, Donoho has had it the hardest with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Falcons’ season-opener at Pleasant Valley had to be rescheduled to Sept. 25, and the home opener against White Plains was canceled.
That White Plains game would’ve marked senior night. Schools around the state are holding early senior-night games out of fear that the season could end early because of the pandemic.
Donoho played the last two weeks on the road, falling to Victory Christian and Winterboro while missing players because of contact tracing.
The Falcons first home game will come three days shy of a month after the season’s scheduled start. And yes, Donoho will hold senior-night ceremonies.
6. Pike’s scare
Pike returned home from the hospital Sunday, nine days after suffering a stroke in the Tigers’ victory over Munford.
You read that right. It wasn’t a hit or head injury. A high school junior had a stroke, first signaled by numbness on his left side and slurred speech.
So started his odyssey from Handley to hospitals in LaGrange, Ga., and Atlanta.
After a deep dive into potential causes for the brain bleed that led to the stroke, doctors ruled out leukemia but diagnosed aplastic anemia. Pike has a recovery road ahead, which is likely to include a bone marrow transplant, potentially from brother Ben.
“We will travel back and forth a few days a week for bloodwork and transfusions while we wait on Ben’s results and developing a treatment plan,” Kellyn Pike, Nate’s stepmother, posted on social media. “Nate will be readmitted at some point within the next two weeks or so, so we are trying to let life be as normal as possible for Nate before we hunker down and start treatments.”
The best news is that Pike has hopes of playing his senior year for Handley.