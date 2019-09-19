The bell tolls for Oxford.
Anniston hopes to prove itself a region heavyweight.
Ohatchee gets a test with familiar faces.
Donoho hopes to spring over Spring Garden.
Saks and Pleasant Valley play with playoff implications on the line.
White Plains looks to turn a close loss into a victory.
Let’s break down the big storylines from another week in northeast Alabama high school football:
1. Oxford’s ceiling
Well, here it is for Oxford, a shot at Pinson Valley. A shot to bust through what has been the Yellow Jackets’ hard ceiling in Class 6A, Region 6.
Oxford went 10-3 last season, with all three losses coming to Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville. Pinson Valley won a regular-season game at Oxford, and Clay-Chalkville beat Oxford in the regular season and playoffs.
Oxford fans see the hiring of brand-name coach Keith Etheredge as a difference-maker. They also see that Bo Nix now wears Auburn blue and orange, not PV cardinal and gold.
Pinson Valley sent a shiver last week, beating Clay-Chalkville 31-7. Maybe there’s life after Bo Nix.
Oxford hopes to test that theory tonight and send a shiver of its own.
2. Surging Bulldogs
Anniston goes to Hokes Bluff in tonight’s 4A, Region 6 showdown, and trend lines for the two programs would seem to favor the Bulldogs.
Since losing a 14-13 heartbreaker to fourth-ranked Catholic Montgomery, Anniston has beaten Cherokee County and Cleburne County by a combined score of 69-7. Anniston goes north with confidence.
Hokes Bluff just lost to Oneonta 44-13 in a game that signals that the region has another contender. A hobbled Darrian Meads rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries, and Oneonta proved the Eagles vulnerable.
Is Anniston a top-four team in the region or top two? The Bulldogs can start making the case tonight.
3. Trying the Tribe?
Unbeaten Ohatchee figures to face its biggest challenge this season when unbeaten Westbrook Christian comes to the Creekbank in a 2A, Region 6 showdown.
This was, by far, Ohatchee’s closest region game in 2018, a 37-30 victory. This season, Ohatchee has outscored 152-31, and Westbrook has outscored four 195-69.
Westbrook also brings familiar faces, with former Alexandria head coach Frank Tucker on staff and wide receiver/punter son Joe Tucker making plays.
Ohatchee and Alexandria share more than proximity. Ohatchee’s staff includes Alexandria products Blake Jennings, Bryant Ginn and Chris Findley. It should be an interesting night on the Creekbank.
4. Flying Falcons
Oxford isn’t the only team staring up at its ceiling this week. Spring Garden goes to Donoho in a 1A, Region 5 showdown.
The Panthers beat Donoho 16-0 in 2018 and went on to win the region. Donoho finished second, with Spring Garden making the Falcons’ only regular-season loss against Alabama competition.
Donoho (3-0) has impressed with shutouts of Horseshoe Bend and Ragland and a 33-21 victory over Winterboro. Spring Garden lost its opener to Cedar Bluff but beat Winterboro and Notasulga.
Could this be the region championship?
5. Playoff implications
Saks goes to Pleasant Valley in a clash of 3A, Region 6 playoff hopefuls. Both teams are 1-1 in the region.
With Piedmont and Wellborn having come through early challenges unbeaten, it looks like Saks, Pleasant Valley and Randolph County are quickly becoming three teams playing for two playoff slots. Saks and Pleasant Valley hope to get a leg up tonight.
6. Plains progress?
White Plains is 2-2, four games into Chandler Tyree’s tenure as head coach. The Wildcats have beaten Vincent and Ashville and lost to Ohatchee and Hokes Bluff.
Sound familiar? It was the same script this time a year ago, when the Wildcats lost 22-13 to Cherokee County at home, en route to a 2-8 finish.
Both teams come into tonight’s rematch in Centre with new head coaches, and Jacob Kelley has the Warriors at 1-2, with losses to 4A, Region 6 playoff contenders Anniston and Jacksonville.
It’s a chance for the Wildcats to win one of those four close region games they lost a year ago and chart a different course.