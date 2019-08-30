County-on-county games and interesting non-region games loom large on the high school football schedule this week. Let’s get right to the storylines!
1. Rivalry renewed
Alexandria goes to Jacksonville in a rematch of one of last season’s best games. Jacksonville won 35-28 at Alexandria and looked impressive in rolling 56-20 at J.B. Pennington last week.
Alexandria had a jamboree with Pleasant Valley and Hokes Bluff last week, and the young Valley Cubs are a developing team facing a veteran bunch of Jacksonville playmakers.
Still, this is a rivalry, which Alexandria leads 49-28-4. Pride is on the line, so expect Alexandria at its best.
2. County matchup
Ohatchee goes to White Plains in what figures to be a game to measure where White Plains stands, one game into the Chandler Tyree’s stay as head coach. As the Wildcats did a year ago, they routed Vincent in this season’s opener.
Ohatchee beat White Plains 41-8 the next week.
Ohatchee is still a good team. White Plains is a long-struggling program in the next act of its aspirations to improve, and Tyree’s hiring has goosed enthusiasm. The Wildcats will play the Indians at home this time, as well.
3. Jacket swarm
Oxford rolled to a 48-6 rout of overmatched Munford in the first game under new head coach Keith Etheredge, and Gadsden City comes to Lamar Field for the Yellow Jackets’ second act. All indications point toward another showcase for Oxford’s myriad play makers as the Yellow Jackets ramp up to 6A, Region 6 play.
Quarterback Trey Higgins, running back J.B. Carlisle and receivers Roc Taylor and Zay Britt had big games against Munford. Look for Oxford to spread it around again against a 7A program looking to recover its old form under first-year coach Ali Smith.
4. Mystery Bulldogs
Anniston plays its opener at home against Catholic Montgomery, and it’s the first look at an intriguing Anniston team. The Bulldogs improved from 2-8 to 6-5 with a playoff berth under then-first-year head coach Rico White.
They return seven starters on offense and nine on defense, and the Bulldogs will field four interesting transfers in quarterback/defensive back Daveon Dukes (Saks), receiver/defensive back Tony Hunley (Saks), running back A.J. Brown (Cleburne County) and linebacker Miciah Ross (Cleburne County).
5. Piedmont primer
Piedmont, a team looking to replace nine starters on offense and seven on defense, tied Ohatchee 7-7 in the varsity portion of last week’s jamboree, and the young Bulldogs face a strong 2A opponent in Addison at home this week in what could turn into a big non-region game.
Piedmont beat Addison in 2018, and Addison went on to win its region. Addison’s eight regular-season victories helped Piedmont win 3A, Region 6 in a three-way tiebreaker.
Every. Game. Matters.
6. All’s Wellborn?
The Panthers opened with an expected rout of Oak Grove, same as last year. Same as last year, Lincoln lies in wait in the second game, this time at Lincoln.
Wellborn, a team with 22 returning starters and trying to break through in 3A, Region 6, handled the 4A Golden Bears 41-22 at home last year. At the time, it seemed like a don’t-sleep-on-the-Panthers moment. They went on to finish 5-5 and miss the playoffs in a loaded region, and Lincoln went on to make the 4A playoffs.
The moral of the story?
Friday’s rematch could provide yet more validation of Wellborn as a coming-of-age team to watch. Then again, Lincoln could come in with long memories. Both could be better teams this year and Lincoln prevail, and Wellborn could get better from playing the game.
Though it’s an intriguing matchup, don’t read too much into the result.