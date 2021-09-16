Six prep storylines: Ohatchee and Saks set to square off while Wellborn searches for first win

This week in prep football sees area teams eyeing final region games before midseason non-region matchups. Saks goes to Ohatchee in a big Class 3A, Region 5 matchup.
Meanwhile, Wellborn tries to snap out of its tough start. Alexandria must fight through a new round of grief while another remains raw, and Donoho misses its head coach while fighting through injuries.
Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. Tribe’s trials
Ohatchee is off to a 2-0 start in Region 5 play with victories at Wellborn and Hokes Bluff … two teams considered to be battling for the region’s fourth and final playoff spot.
That part is out of the way.
The next two games will likely determine whether the Indians open at home in the playoffs. They play Saks and Piedmont at home, with a strategic open date between those two games.
Ohatchee beat both teams last year. Only an overtime loss to Wellborn dropped the Indians into a three-way tie for the title, and they came out third in the tiebreaker.
Once through Saks and Piedmont, Glencoe, Pleasant Valley and Weaver wait on the other side.
2. Saks’ hopes
On the other side of tonight’s game at the Creekbank is Saks, the team that finished fourth in this brutal region last year then carried on three rounds deep in the playoffs.
The Wildcats beat Wellborn last week and likely need to win tonight to get the upper hand for a home playoff opener. They last opened the playoffs at home in 2017.
A victory tonight also keeps Saks in contention, should help arrive and things fall their way for a region title. Piedmont beat Saks two weeks ago and remains unbeaten in region play.
3. Panther pride
Speaking of Wellborn, it’s off to its first 0-3 start since 2009. That was Jeff Smith’s first season after coming home to coach his alma mater, and this season marks his 13th.
Then again, the Panthers lost a ton to graduation and transfers and opened against Anniston, Ohatchee and Saks.
Smith could’ve retired after last season, when youngest son Jett completed his legendary run with the Panthers. He came back this season partly because he felt like a young team needed his help.
Smith didn’t give up on his Panthers, and it’s hard to see his Panthers giving up. They enter a schedule stretch that includes Pleasant Valley tonight, then Hokes Bluff, Glencoe and Weaver in region play.
Expect that record to look better before Wellborn goes to Piedmont to finish the regular season.
4. Grieving Valley Cubs
Alexandria has enjoyed another strong season on the field, and that looks to continue in tonight’s 5A, Region 6 game at Corner.
Off the field, a sad fall got worse this week with the passing of Tres Payne, the Valley Cubs’ offensive line coach, because of COVID-19. That blow came two weeks after 2020 graduate and former Alexandria lineman Layton Ellison died in a work-related accident.
The unbeaten Valley Cubs turned their 50-yard line into Ellison’s No. 55 as a tribute. They play on the road this week and hope to give their community a smile with another victory.
5. Talons wrapped
Donoho coach Mark Sanders had hoped the Falcons used up their bad luck with injuries and COVID-19 last year, but he’ll miss his third consecutive game in quarantine when they play at Woodland tonight.
His son had COVID, and dad caught it, extending dad’s quarantine. Donoho defensive coordinator Karl Harris is acting head coach.
“It’s killing me, not being able to be there for my boys,” Sanders said.
As for injuries, the list is long. Lineman Judson Billings is playing on two bum ankles. Linemen Walker Bodiford (leg) and Tyler Allen (knee) and tight end/linebacker Connor Goodson (knee) are out.
6. Open Anniston
The Bulldogs’ “revenge tour” hit a roadblock last week with their 21-20 loss at Cherokee County, and they have an open date to retheme and recharge.
The 4A, Region 4 loss at Centre was a tough blow. Anniston beat Jacksonville in region play, but Handley and unbeaten Cleburne County remain on the schedule. So do Munford and White Plains, who have their own thoughts of vengeance after losing close games to Anniston last season.
It’s hard to see anyone in the region beating Handley, so the Bulldogs’ chances to open the playoffs at home likely rest on beating the rest and getting enough help to at least force a three-way tie for second place.