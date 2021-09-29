Six prep storylines: Local teams having no trouble piling up the points

The second half of the prep-football season starts this week. Region play resumes.
That’s important, but a high-scoring trend has taken shape. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. Scoring binge
Piedmont and Jacksonville combined for 100 points in the Bulldogs’ 55-45 victory last week. The 45 points Jacksonville scored marked the third-most against a Steve Smith-coached Piedmont team.
Piedmont managed its lowest total in three weeks. The Bulldogs scored a school-record 70 against Weaver a week earlier and 56 against Glencoe before that.
The Bulldogs obviously feasted on region mismatches against Glencoe and Weaver, but the Jacksonville game was an entertaining showdown of playmakers.
And to think, penalties wiped out three touchdowns.
2. Bear mauling
Lincoln, meanwhile, set a record for its long-standing rivalry with Munford, winning 69-13 on Friday.
The Golden Bears scored their highest point total since putting 86 on Central Coosa in 2008. They scored 62 against Hokes Bluff in 2012.
This for a team that hadn’t scored more than 14 points in a game this season, prior to Friday.
3. Valley tallies
Alexandria has made the 50s more than a romanticized decade, breaking the barrier twice this season. The Valley Cubs crossed 40 twice and scored a season-low 38 points against Cleburne County on Friday,
They average 45.2 points a game ... five more than they averaged in 2020, when they threatened the 2005 school scoring record of 588 total points.
4. Panther points
Wellborn ran up 57 and 52 in its last two games, against Pleasant Valley and Hamilton.
While 3A, Region 5 foe Pleasant Valley is young and 1-4 this season, 4A Hamilton came to Wellborn with a 4-1 record.
It seems veteran Wellborn coach Jeff Smith just might’ve found answers after the Panthers’ 0-3 start against Anniston, Ohatchee and Saks.
5. Saks of points
Saks hit 54 against a playoff-quality Geraldine team last week.
Geraldine came into the game 3-1. The Bulldogs hadn’t given up more than 28 points previously.
Saks put 46 points on playoff-bound Geraldine a year ago, and they could mount more big outputs soon. They face Pleasant Valley, Weaver and Glencoe over the next three weeks.
6. Big matchups
Got the point about points? Good. Let’s talk this week’s biggest matchups.
Piedmont goes to Ohatchee in a 3A, Region 5 game. The Bulldogs will seek to avenge their loss to Ohatchee at home in 2020.
Jacksonville, fresh off its scoring fest at Piedmont, plays host to top-ranked and reigning 4A champion Handley in a key Region 4 game.
Also in 4A, Region 4, Anniston looks to end a two-game losing streak when White Plains comes to Lott-Mosby Stadium. The Wildcats, fresh off of a victory over Elmore County, have played Anniston closely in two of the last three meetings, falling 48-42 in 2020 and 7-0 in 2018.