It’s officially Week 3 in Alabama high school football, all because we have to count Week 0. It’s the fourth week to see regular-season action.
The slate includes the second week of region play, with some non-region games sprinkled in. Let’s get right to the storylines.
1. Panther points
Wellborn (3-0, 1-0) goes to Saks tonight in a key matchup for 3A, Region 6, and the Panther Point Machine rolls. Through three games, they have 149 points. Yes, 88 came against struggling Oak Grove and Weaver, but their video-game numbers came against a 4A playoff team from a year ago. They put up 61 against Lincoln.
This week, Wellborn will test its offensive prowess against Saks, traditionally a good defensive team. Though Saks coach Jonathan Miller calls the offense this season, bet that he remains very much involved in the defensive side.
Saks won this game 42-13 a year ago, but Wellborn returns all 22 starters. Saks lost a lot but finds itself 2-1 after a season-opening loss.
Wellborn has avenged a loss from last season with a rout of Weaver last week. The Panthers will try to make it two this week.
2. Miller factor
Miller picked up his 70th victory as Saks’ head coach last week, tying Jack Stewart for the most in school history. While Stewart did it in 12 seasons, Miller stands three games into his eighth at Saks.
All Miller does is win. So far this season, he’s finding a way, despite losing key players such as running Johnathon Cobb and linemen Marreo Thomas and Jaylen Childs from last season. Quarterback Roilan Torres has been up and down with knee issues, but all Miller does is win.
As good as Wellborn appears to be this season, don’t be stunned if Miller finds a way again.
3. These two again
Another season, yet another Piedmont-Randolph County showdown.
They’ve batted for the 3A, Region 6 title the past two seasons, with Piedmont prevailing both times. They’ve battled in the state semifinals the past two seasons, with Randolph County winning in 2017 and Piedmont in 2018.
There’s extra backdrop this year with former Randolph County all-state safety Trey McFarland now wearing Piedmont blue and gold.
Like this series needs extra backdrop. Bottom line, they’ve been great games. Expect the same tonight, on the Field of Champions.
4. Growing Valley Cubs
Young Alexandria is growing up quickly this season. They emerged from a Week 0 jamboree to upset Jacksonville, validating second-year coach Todd Ginn’s preseason prediction that this Alexandria team will be better than expected.
They’ve had an open date to grow more headed into this week’s 5A, Region 6 game against Boaz, and the Valley Cubs have long memories of a controversial ending to their 14-7 loss at Boaz last season. Maybe they’ll get that last play the clock said they had time to run last year.
5. The ‘Os’ in Donoho
Donoho has opened this season with two shutouts, beating Horseshoe Bend 21-0 and Ragland 25-0. The last time the Falcons opened with two shutouts, they added three more to make it five in a row en route to eight total shutouts in 2014.
Donoho’s stingy defense will get a challenge this week as the Falcons play the first of their two biggest 1A, Region 6 games. They will play host to Winterboro, which has 87 points in a 2-1 start.
6. Raider rally?
A 28-0 loss to Piedmont last week was, no doubt, a disappointment in Pleasant Valley, which came into this season with high hopes. Most of those hopes remain intact, however, so the question becomes, how well will the Raiders respond this week against struggling Weaver?
While Weaver lost a lot to graduation and clearly has begun a reset under first-year coach Justin Taylor, Pleasant Valley has a chance to win a region game it should win, against a team that beat the Raiders last year. It’s a potential step toward Pleasant Valley’s playoff hopes.