Six prep storylines: Jacksonville's disappointment; rest for Piedmont, Anniston; test for Oxford

Oxford killed another “ant with a sledgehammer,” Jacksonville prevailed against Munford, Alexandria cruised to win No. 601, and Donoho struggled in its belated home-opener.
So went last week’s storylines in area high school football. Lots of intriguing storylines await this week. Let’s get right to them:
1. Rested Piedmont
It wasn’t what Piedmont coach Steve Smith wanted, but his team got a Friday off because of Weaver’s forfeit last week. Smith tried but couldn’t get a replacement opponent, so the Bulldogs had extra time to work the next game … which turned out to be Grissom in a home non-counter, after Jacksonville forfeited this week.
Smith’s teams get few Fridays off. Even Week Zero features jamborees, or the 2016 and 2017 border wars with Georgia’s Cedartown and Rockmart.
Piedmont had Week 9 open dates after Week 8 games with Ohatchee in 2016 and 2017. Those Ohatchee games decided region titles, and Ohatchee plays a physical brand of football.
Week 9 open dates in 2016 and 2017, last week’s forfeit and a 2004 rescheduling because of Hurricane Ivan mark Smith’s only regular-season Fridays off in 26 years as a head coach.
2. Hard-hit Jacksonville
Jacksonville’s announcement that it must forfeit its games with Piedmont this week and Handley next week marks just the latest COVID-19 complication for the Golden Eagles.
Key players missed games against Alexandria, Anniston and White Plains because of positive tests or contact tracing. The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, lost to 5A No. 6 Alexandria but beat Anniston and White Plains.
Jacksonville also won a key 4A, Region 4 showdown with Munford last week and stood right where they were this time a year ago … 4-1 headed to Piedmont.
The Golden Eagles went on to finish as 4A runner-up after a school-record postseason run.
The forfeit to 3A No. 1 Piedmont cost Jacksonville an attractive non-region game. Forfeiting to Handley potentially cost Jacksonville a shot at the Region 4 title.
3. Test for Oxford
Improved Gadsden City comes to Oxford on Friday, giving the Yellow Jackets another non-region test to bolster a schedule weakened by realignment.
Oxford, the reigning 6A champion, is 7-8 all-time against the Titans but beat them 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 in routs. Those games involved highlight-reel plays, like former Oxford linebacker K.J. Britt’s viral hit at Gadsden City in 2016.
Gadsden City is 3-2 this season, with wins over Etowah, Fort Payne and Spain Park and losses to Oak Mountain and Hoover. That makes two more victories than the Titans had last season and matches win totals for 2017 and 2018.
4. What Anniston needed?
After an unexpected 0-4 start against a strong schedule, Anniston had last week off to regroup for this week’s non-region game against Center Point.
It might not show on the scoreboard against the 5A Eagles, but Anniston, less than a year removed from a 4A semifinal run, could’ve gotten something out of an open date. Let’s see what the Bulldogs become in the season’s second half.
5. Vols reminder
Don’t read much into it, if Clay Central falls this week to fellow 5A power Pleasant Grove at home.
Word is, this Pleasant Grove team is better than the one Clay Central beat in last year’s dramatic 5A final. The Spartans pushed 6A champion Oxford to the limit earlier this season, falling 29-28.
Too, Clay Central coach Danny Horn’s teams major in postseason play. A regular-season loss or two means little. He won state titles without region titles in 2018 and 2019.
When the chill sets in, Horn’s bests will be on the field a lot more.
6. Better late than never
Pleasant Valley plays host to Donoho in a rescheduled game this week.
The two were supposed to play Aug. 21, but Donoho lost a week of practice to quarantine in August. By rule, the Falcons didn’t have enough practices to play their opener.
The two teams had Sept. 25 as a mutual open date and rescheduled.