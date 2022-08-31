 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six prep storylines: Jacksonville set for big region opener while Piedmont looks to bounce back

Alexandria Jacksonville Action BW 009.JPG

Jacksonville's Joseph Pridgen during the Jacksonville at Alexandria game. Photo by Bill Wilson.

Jacksonville gets one of Class 4A’s biggest regular-season games at home.

Piedmont looks to rebound.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.