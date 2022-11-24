Six prep storylines: It's Thanksgiving week, and Piedmont is once again in the semifinals

Piedmont has the only game in town this week, playing Sylvania in the Class 3A semifinals, and there’s much to discuss with the Bulldogs. Add tidbits from other locales, and here are this week’s prep football storylines:
1. Make it eight
Piedmont’s remarkable run of making at least the state semifinals, or four rounds, notched another year with the Bulldogs’ victory over Gordo last week.
Make it eight straight seasons for Piedmont to make at least the semifinals, a span that runs from quarterback Taylor Hayes’ junior year to quarterback Jack Hayes’ senior year.
“When you think about it, it’s quite an accomplishment,” 17th-year Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “There’s a lot of good football in this region, and there’s a lot of good football in this area. We’ve seen some really good teams throughout the playoffs, a lot of times teams from our own region.”
Piedmont’s run of getting at least four rounds into the playoffs includes five state-final appearances and four state championships.
2. Region rematches
Piedmont’s semifinal with Sylvania marks a playoff rematch with a Region 6 opponent. In the Bulldogs’ run of eight years in a row to make at least the semifinals, they’re 6-1 in playoff rematches against region opponents.
The victories were as follows: Weaver (52-28) and Ohatchee (53-26) in 2016; Randolph County (26-21) in 2018; Wellborn (41-7) in 2019; Saks (38-20) in 2020; and Saks (52-44, OT) in 2021.
The loss was to Randolph County (35-28) in the 2017 semifinals.
Playoff rematches with region opponents happen in the quarterfinal or semifinals rounds, so teams must advance at least three rounds.
3. Supercharged Sylvania
Don’t assume that Piedmont has an easy semifinal matchup because the Bulldogs beat Sylvania 40-7 on Sept. 2.
The Rams (10-3) have beaten Fayette County, Madison Academy and Geraldine in the playoffs for a reason. His name is running back Braiden Thomas, who had a high-ankle sprain when they played Piedmont.
Thomas rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns against Madison Academy. Also a defensive back, he had an interception with 354 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns against Geraldine in the quarterfinals.
Thomas has 1,756 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.
4. Piedmont’s Thanksgiving dinners
The semifinals mean practicing the week of Thanksgiving, and Piedmont’s Thursday night Thanksgiving dinners at the school have come to feel like tradition.
Thursday night’s community dinner, which includes team personnel, families and guests, will mark the 10th in Smith’s 17-year tenure as head coach, including 2009 and 2010.
“It’s funny, the families in town that just kind of plan their family Thanksgiving for Wednesday night,” he said. “When we have this one on Thursday night, it’s not just our players and cheerleaders and coaches and their families. It’s everybody that wants to come, and it’s become a big deal.
“It’s basically a community-wide Thanksgiving, a lot of good fellowship and a lot of people that just love Piedmont football coming. It’s a great time for people to just come together and reflect, and we always try to take a moment to be thankful that we are in that position, and it’s nothing that should be taken for granted.”
5. Calhoun quarterbacks
Calhoun County’s Year of the Quarterback was a preseason storyline. Stats and outcomes verify.
Piedmont’s Jack Hayes has passed for 2,918 yards, rushed for 1,282 and accounted for 49 touchdowns (33 passing). He broke AHSAA career quarterbacking records for touchdown passes (154), total touchdowns (212) and total yards (14,445).
Hayes needs 99 passing yards to make it four career records. He stands at 10,675.
Kamron Sandlin led Anniston to its first undefeated regular season since 2001, and the Bulldogs reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. The senior and South Carolina commit finished the season with 2,411 passing yards, 732 rushing yards and 37 total touchdowns (27 passing).
Jacksonville reached the second round, and junior Jim Ogle had a stellar year. He passed for 2,523 yards, rushed for 252 yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns (28 passing).
A new face on the scene, Oxford sophomore Mason Mims, moved in and passed for 2,118 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.
6. Oxford connection
Oxford’s girls flag football team will play Auburn for the second-ever AHSAA flag-football championship Wednesday at 2 p.m., and Oxford connections are all over the Class 7A final between Auburn and Thompson at 7 p.m. that night.
Keith Etheredge, who coached Oxford to its first state title in 26 years and first ever in 6A, in 2019, is Auburn’s head coach. Former Oxford offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, who played for that 2019 Oxford team as a freshman, is a senior with Auburn.
Thompson’s roster includes defensive backs Jaquese and Anquon Fegans and defensive lineman Dantwon Fegans, who all moved from Oxford before the 2021 season, along with older brother Trequon Fegans, now at Alabama.
Trequon Fegans scored the winning touchdown in the 2019 6A title game against Spanish Fort.