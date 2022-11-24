 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six prep storylines: It's Thanksgiving week, and Piedmont is once again in the semifinals

Piedmont vs Gordo Sights BW 0016.JPG

Piedmont vs. Gordo Friday night sights. Photo by Bill Wilson

Piedmont has the only game in town this week, playing Sylvania in the Class 3A semifinals, and there’s much to discuss with the Bulldogs. Add tidbits from other locales, and here are this week’s prep football storylines:

1. Make it eight

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.