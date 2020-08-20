Six prep storylines: Finally, it's more about football and less about COVID-19

It’s “Week Zero,” Alabama high school football’s first victory over COVID-19 in 2020. May the football go unbeaten this season.
High school football coaches, players and fans have lived this summer with uncertainty. Will there be a season? Will there be a complete season?
The Alabama High School Athletic Association opted to start the season on time. The rest is up to local school boards, and all school boards in The Anniston Star’s coverage area say, game on!
Storylines abound from this week’s season-opening slate. It’s hard to pick just six, but that’s our magic number:
1. Game of the Week I
Railroad tracks separate them. History unites them, and reuniting never felt so good.
Anniston and Wellborn will play for the first time since 1999, when both teams played in the same 5A region. Anniston holds a 17-15-1 edge all-time and won that last meeting 25-3.
The late Doug Davis was Anniston’s coach. Scott Peavey was Wellborn’s coach. Both were in their first season on the job.
This game marks Anniston’s first non-region game against another team from Calhoun County since the Bulldogs opened the 2009 season against Alexandria.
Wellborn was a Class 3A semifinalist in 2019, Anniston a 4A semifinalist, but don’t get too caught up in classification. Coaches around here will tell you there’s little difference between 3A and 4A, and Alabama’s 3A north has been stronger than 4A north some years.
Anniston lost a lot to graduation but picked up two Wellborn transfers in running backs Kentrez Hunt and Bryson Heath. Wellborn returns a lot, including its top two offensive producers in quarterback Jett Smith and running back Calvin Spinks.
The fact that this game will play out early in the season might favor Wellborn.
The Panthers will also play at home and have a history of playing up early. The Panthers routed Lincoln in the second game each of the past two seasons, and both Lincoln teams went on to win their 4A region.
2. Game of the Week II
While Anniston-Wellborn carries the most hype locally, Oxford’s game at Thompson on Saturday carries the most statewide interest. It pits the reigning 6A and 7A champions.
Both teams return enough to make them preseason No. 1s in their respective classifications in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. Thompson lost 7A back of the year Sawyer Pate, the Warriors’ quarterback, and its top wide receiver but returns its top two running backs. Oxford lost 1,500-yard rusher J.B. Carlisle and state championship game MVP Zay Britt but returns all-state quarterback Trey Higgins and all-state wide receiver Roc Taylor, a Tennessee commit.
Five-star defensive back Trequon Fegans will play a bigger offensive role for Oxford. Donoho/Saks transfer Rod Elston has impressed in preseason practice.
This game will be a skill-players delight, but watch the game in the trenches. Oxford has two recruits on the offensive line in Bradyn Joiner and Brandon Kirksey, but lost its defensive line. Returning starter Jabree Ford will miss the first couple of games with an injury.
3. Fledgling Golden Eagles
Reigning 4A runner-up Jacksonville’s all-new offense and mostly all-new defense will get its first test against St. John Paul II, the team Jacksonville beat 56-22 last season to advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Of particular interest is freshman quarterback Jim Ogle, who takes over for two-year starter Luke Jackson. Also noteworthy is Jae-Taj Morris’ coming-out party as Jacksonville’s lead ball carrier, taking over for Calhoun County record-setter Rontarius Wiggins.
Also, watch to see linebacker Omarion Adams’ expected role on offense.
Like Jacksonville, St. John Paul II lost a lot from last season. The list includes all-state quarterback Seth Brown. All-state wide receiver Sean Zerkle transferred to Decatur Heritage, and Head Coach David Lloyd left for Randolph.
Robert Everett is a first-year head coach.
4. Vols’ threepeat campaign
Clay Central, the two-time defending 5A champions under Danny Horn, begins the quest for a three-peat at 6A Chilton County, which lost to Pleasant Grove in a first-round 5A playoff game last season. Clay Central beat Pleasant Grove in the state finals.
Clay Central lost six all-state seniors from the 2019 team, including running back Quentin Knight and wide receiver Javon Wood, but that storyline sounds familiar. Horn replaced four all-state players a year ago and repeated as state champion.
Clay Central returns quarterback Boyd Ogles, a two-time state champion.
5. Tribe plays up
The first of Ohatchee’s three play-up, non-region games comes Friday, when 4A Cleburne County comes to town. The Indians also play 4A Anniston and 4A Munford this season.
Ohatchee, which moved back up to 3A after spending a two-year reclassification cycle in 2A, has difficulty scheduling opponents its size. The physical nature of the Indians’ “Ugly Eagle” offense rates highly among reasons.
Ohatchee’s three play-up, non-region games add to an already difficult region schedule. The Indians moved back into a neighborhood that includes 3A champion Piedmont and 3A semifinalist Wellborn, say nothing of playoff regulars Saks and Hokes Bluff, which moves down after making the 4A playoffs four years in a row.
6. Jammin’ jamborees
Piedmont and Alexandria play Week Zero jamborees. Alexandria hosts Hokes Bluff on Thursday, and Piedmont hosts Geraldine on Friday. The jamborees are warmups for two teams that project to have strong seasons and, eventually, play each other. Piedmont and Alexandria will play in their regular-season finale. Piedmont also shares a region with Hokes Bluff.