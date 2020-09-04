Six prep storylines: County powers, big in-county contests highlight Friday night

Alexandria flexed in its rivalry with Jacksonville.
Ohatchee avenged a 67-year-old loss to Anniston in dominating fashion.
Donoho and White Plains never played, because of COVID-19.
Steve Smith’s team won the Steve Smith Bowl.
Danny Horn’s team won the Danny Horn Bowl.
Oxford rebounded against a quality opponent, on the road, at Pleasant Grove.
So went last week’s storylines in area high school football. Lots of intriguing storylines await as region play starts this week. Let’s get right to them:
1. Out of The Valley
Alexandria has emerged as a real threat in Class 5A, Region 6, and the Valley Cubs open region play against a team many considered to be a preseason favorite.
Center Point reached the 2019 5A quarterfinals as the fourth playoff team out of a region that included state champion Clay Central, Mortimer Jordan and Sylacauga. All-state picks Decairus Hawthorne and Jayson Jones graduated, but plenty of athleticism remains.
For Alexandria, this year’s alignment represents an upgrade in the depth of athleticism in region opponents, but the Valley Cubs have plenty of speed on the field.
This week, the “Three-Headed Monster” of Ronnie Royal, Javais McGhee and Antonio Ross take their show to the state’s biggest market. They come with a veteran offensive line, depth throughout the lineup and a little something extra.
In an era when more and more teams go for two-point conversions because they lack one kicker, Alexandria has two. With Cleat Forrest and Luis Torres, the Valley Cubs can score any time they reach an opponent’s 30-yard line.
It almost seems unfair, and Alexandria has a chance to open eyes around the state this week.
2. Contenders on the Creekbank
In a season where showdowns of Calhoun County powers happily have become more common, it doesn’t get much bigger than Wellborn-Ohatchee.
They play in 3A, Region 5, and Piedmont looms as the favorite. Friday’s game at the Creekbank could decide who stays home and who goes on the road to open the playoffs.
That means more this year than in past years, when the third and fourth teams from our area’s powerful 3A region could expect to go on the road and make hay in the playoffs. Reclassification brought Fyffe into 3A north.
Wellborn and Ohatchee come into Friday’s game having beaten 4A Anniston. Wellborn beat the Bulldogs 12-7 at home two weeks ago, and Ohatchee rolled 52-13 last week in Lott-Mosby Stadium.
Ohatchee also beat 4A Cleburne County 40-13 in the Indians’ opener.
Wellborn had an open date last week.
3. Clash of contenders II
Reclassification and realignment brought two new contenders in the 4A region that also includes Anniston, Cleburne County, Jacksonville and White Plains, and they play each other this week.
Munford plays at Handley in a showdown of teams expected to make the playoffs, if not challenge for the region title.
Munford, which came one 50-plus-yard field goal short of the playoffs in its 5A region last year, is 2-0 in its second year under head coach Michael Easley. The Lions have beaten Talladega and Fultondale.
Handley’s six seasons under Larry Strain include a 4A title in 2016. The Tigers beat Randolph County 41-0 in a jamboree then beat Beauregard 36-6 in last week’s schedule-hole plugger.
With this week’s matchups including Jacksonville-Anniston, White Plains-Cleburne County and Munford-Handley, this promises to be a consequential week in 4A, Region 4.
4. Semifinal rematch
Anniston goes to Jacksonville in a rematch of one of three semifinal games played in Calhoun County last season. This time, it’s to see which of the two gets an upper hand in 4A, Region 4 play.
They’re very different teams this season, both having lost a lot to graduation.
Both come into this game looking to rebound, Jacksonville from its 52-21 loss to rival Alexandria last week and Anniston after opening the season with losses to Wellborn and Ohatchee.
Last season’s two showdowns between these teams featured Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins and Anniston’s backfield battery of A.J. Brown and Tony Hunley. This season’s regular-season showdown will showcase two teams that want to pass more, Jacksonville with promising freshman Jimmy Ogle and Anniston with Kamron Sandlin.
It’s a very different look but the same rivalry that filled Golden Eagle Stadium with a large and electric crowd last November.
5. Blue Map Bookends
Reigning 6A champion Oxford, on the south end of Calhoun County, and 3A champion Piedmont, to the north, begin region play after an impressive two weeks.
—Oxford had one bad quarter against 7A champion Thompson. Since then, the Yellow Jackets have played even ball with two strong opponents. Thompson beat Oxford 56-34, but it was 35-34 from the second quarter on. The Yellow Jackets beat 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove 29-28 on the road last week.
Oxford has sparred against the best and should be ready for 6A, Region 7 play against Scottsboro at home.
—Piedmont handled 3A playoff regular Geraldine in a jamboree and border rival Cherokee County 39-7 last week. Cherokee County, with 13 seniors, is seen as a playoff contender in its 4A region.
The Bulldogs get improved Saks at home to start Region 5 play. Saks has beaten Sylvania and 5A Talladega to open the season, and it looks like injury-forced playing time in 2019 has paid off for several Wildcats.
6. Watching Donoho, Weaver
Donoho opens 1A, Region 5 play at Victory Christian, and Weaver starts 3A, Region 5 action against Glencoe.
—Donoho coach Mark Sanders faces unexpected challenges, to say the least. The Falcons expected to have sparred with 3A Pleasant Valley and 4A White Plains before opening region play, and positive COVID-19 tests wiped out both games.
Donoho beat Victory 42-6 last season, but Victory has had two games to prepare for region play. Contact tracing could very well impact availability for some Donoho starters.
Sanders, who played amid sanction effects and coaching turmoil at Alabama, knows well the Chinese curse, “May you live in interesting times.” Forgive the Metallica fan for humming “No Leaf Clover.”
—Weaver goes to Glencoe looking for more than its first region victory since 2018. The Bearcats seek their first victory of the program reboot under second-year coach Justin Taylor.
Weaver had an open date to prepare. The Bearcats showed promise while putting up 18 points against 5A Douglas two weeks ago.
The Bearcats have more good news, with an unnamed starter returning from quarantine and All-Calhoun County player Cam Thornton back in the fold after a brief stay at Southside.