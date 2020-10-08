Six prep storylines: Class 3A tiebreaker chances, Alexandria/Lincoln showdown; Oxford's familiar foe

Quarterbacks once again starred in Calhoun County. The area’s stout Class 3A region produced a classic. An open day proved big for Ohatchee. Anniston-White Plains lived up to billing. One of the county’s big schools was off, while the other kept dominating.
So went last week’s storylines in area high school football. Lots of intriguing storylines await this week. Let’s get right to them:
1. Another tiebreaker for 3A region?
Lots of football remains to be played in 3A, Region 5. Wellborn remains unbeaten, has beaten Ohatchee and will have Piedmont at home, where the Panthers beat the Bulldogs last season.
That said, a three-way tiebreaker has decided the region's top playoff seed the past two seasons. Ohatchee’s upset of Piedmont last week makes a three-way tie more realistic this season, so here’s how things stand.
Teams in a three-way tie get points for victories by defeated non-region opponents. Currently, Piedmont would get 10 points from Cherokee County's six wins and Jacksonville's four. The Bulldogs could also get Alexandria's wins by beating the undefeated Valley Cubs in the regular-season finale.
And yes, Piedmont would get Jacksonville’s wins. The Golden Eagles’ COVID-19-related forfeit to Piedmont is the countable outcome, not Piedmont’s victory over Grissom in the non-counting schedule plugger.
Piedmont must beat Wellborn and could finish with as many as 24 tiebreaker points.
Wellborn has four total wins from Anniston and Hamilton and has no more non-region games on the schedule. Even if Anniston and Hamilton win out, Wellborn would get a maximum of 10 points.
Wellborn’s best bet for the top seed is to beat Piedmont and avoid the tiebreaker.
Ohatchee has three total wins, including a forfeit, from Cleburne County and Anniston and still has Munford to play. The Indians need Piedmont to beat Wellborn to force the tiebreaker, need Alexandria to beat Piedmont, need to beat Munford and must hope Anniston and Cleburne County get rolling.
Cleburne County and Anniston play each other, so Ohatchee could get as many as 15 points.
2. Panthers’ push
Undefeated Wellborn faces its toughest remaining test not named Piedmont this week, going to Hokes Bluff. The Panthers host Weaver the following week, then Piedmont.
Winning out would earn Wellborn its first outright region title since 1995. The Panthers finished in a three-way tie atop the region in 2019, but Piedmont won the tiebreaker.
3. Oxford vs. familiar face
Oxford plays host to Arab in a 6A, Region 7 game, and second-year Arab coach Lee Ozmint was on Ryan Herring’s Oxford staff 2016-18.
He’s 10-7 since arriving at Arab, and 87-44 as a head coach, counting his 10-year run at Glencoe.
4. Cubs’ natural region rival
Alexandria plays at Lincoln on Friday in 5A, Region 6 action, and it’s good to see Alexandria have a potential natural region rival. Since 2017, the Valley Cubs’ region alignments have featured teams from Etowah County and north/northwest of there.
Lincoln, from northwestern Talladega County, has more natural name recognition in Calhoun County, which Alexandria calls home. Alexandria is 20-6 all-time against Lincoln.
5. Big week for 4A region
Jacksonville comes back online after forfeiting its last two games, including what could’ve been a de facto region championship game with Handley last week, and plays host to Cleburne County.
Meanwhile, surging Cherokee County plays host to Handley, and Munford goes to Anniston. The region’s playoff picture should look clearer after this week.
6. Huge region game for Garden
Spring Garden hosts Westbrook Christian on Friday, and the game should determine the 2A, Region 6 title.
Both are 4-0 in region play, and they are the remaining unbeaten teams in region play. Westbrook has to play Cleveland next week, and Spring Garden handed Cleveland its lone region loss.