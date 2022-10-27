Six prep storylines: Chasing records, county clashes and open dates

The regular season’s final week is here, and what’s everybody doing?
Jack Hayes is doing Jack Hayes things, Danny Horn is doing Danny Horn things, five teams are doing the open-date thing, four teams are doing the Calhoun County-rival thing, and Calhoun and Talladega counties are doing very different things.
It’s all in this week’s prep football storylines. Let’s get right to them.
1. Hayes watch
It’s once again time to talk about Jack Hayes’ chases of state records.
Coming off of a 281-yard performance against Hokes Bluff, the senior Piedmont quarterback has 2,785 total yards this season and 13,030 for his career. He needs 189 to break Kristian Story‘s state record of 13,218.
At 2,143 passing yards this season and 9,900 for his career, he needs 875 to pass JaMarcus Russell’s career mark of 10,774.
The reigning Class 3A back of the year, Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year and preseason county player-of-the-year pick broke the state records for touchdown responsibility (rushing and passing combined) and touchdown passes earlier this season. He has 147 touchdown passes and 195 total touchdowns.
Piedmont plays its regular-season finale at Sylacauga on Friday and then playoffs. The reigning Class 3A champion has made at least the semifinals seven years in a row.
2. Attractive matchup
Jacksonville’s non-region game at Oxford on Friday has no playoff significance, but it’s one of the most anticipated non-region games in Calhoun County this season.
Oxford (4-5) and Jacksonville (7-2) are playoff teams, Oxford in Class 6A and Jacksonville in Class 4A.
Both quarterbacks, Jacksonville’s Jim Ogle and Oxford’s Mason Mims, rank among the county’s top arms. If healthy, they should make this matchup entertaining.
Given the teams’ helmets, maybe this game should be called the Gold Bowl. Will Oxford High School Gold, the official color of the Yellow Jackets’ new gold helmets this season, prevail? Will Jacksonville score a victory for old gold?
3. County vs. County
Weaver has two wins this season, and Pleasant Valley has three. That doesn’t mean Thursday’s season finale for both teams at Weaver lacks stakes.
How a team finishes impacts enthusiasm during the offseason, and both teams hope to end with a two-game winning streak. Pleasant Valley beat Gaston last week, and Weaver beat Beulah.
There’s pride at stake. Weaver has had the best of the rivalry with a 15-7 record, but Pleasant Valley has won the past three meetings big … 42-22 in 2021, 56-8 in 2020 and 59-13 in 2019.
Weaver wants to get back on the good side of the rivalry. Pleasant Valley wants to keep its trend line going.
4. County contrast
With Ohatchee’s rally from 0-7 to 3-7 and in the playoffs, nine teams from Calhoun County will make the playoffs.
Having eight or nine teams in the playoffs has become normal for Calhoun County. It’s just the first week in November around here, but it should never cease to amaze us that as many as nine of 12 football-playing schools here find their way into the postseason.
Congratulations to Alexandria (5-4), Anniston (9-0), Donoho (4-4), Jacksonville (7-2), Ohatchee (3-7), Oxford (4-5), Piedmont (7-2), Saks (6-3) and Wellborn (5-4).
Just to the south, misery has company in Talladega County. Childersburg (1-8), Fayetteville (2-7), Lincoln (4-5), Sylacauga (0-9), Talladega (0-9), Talladega County Central (0-9 with a forfeit) and Winterboro (2-7) will miss the playoffs. Alabama School for the Deaf (6-1), B.B. Comer (8-2) and Munford (5-4) have kept home alive.
It’s a study in countyline coincidence and contrast.
5. Danny’s Dandies
Clay Central coach Danny Horn has 339 career wins, but not because he tries to pad his record with weak non-region opponents.
His thinking on scheduling seems to track closely with his total of 74 playoff victories, including eight state championships. He’s clearly willing to accept a loss or two to prepare his teams for postseason success.
To that end, he scheduled Class 6A Benjamin Russell (7-2), 4A power Handley (9-1), Class 5A Alexandria (5-4), Class 6A Russell County (2-7) and this week’s opponent, Class 6A Wetumpka (7-2), to play his Class 5A Vols (7-2), who had to replace 15 starters this season.
Clay Central’s non-region opponents have a combined 30-16 record, and only Russell County will miss the playoffs.
6. Open-date approach
Then there’s the open-date approach to playoff preparation. Five area teams have an open date on the regular season’s final week: Alexandria, Anniston, Handley, Ohatchee and Spring Garden.
All five have playoff games Nov. 5.
For Alexandria and fifth-year head coach Todd Ginn, the open date before the playoffs is a return to what had been a common practice in the Valley. The Valley Cubs played Chilton County in the regular season’s final week in 2018 and 2019 and Piedmont in 2020 and 2021.
Anniston will end the regular season with an open date for the third year in a row under fifth-year head coach Rico White.
Handley played regular-season finales against Clay Central seven years in a row under Larry Strain before going open this year. Strain’s gang played Clay Central on Sept. 16.
In Chris Findley’s first full season as head coach, Ohatchee will go open on the last week of the regular season for the first time since 2001. He’s showing his Alexandria roots.
Like Ohatchee, Spring Garden last went open in the regular season’s final week for the first time since 2001. Is it coincidence that longtime Spring Garden coach Jason Howard is an Ohatchee grad?