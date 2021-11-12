Six prep storylines: Calhoun County well-represented in second round of playoffs

Of 16 teams from The Star’s coverage area that made the Alabama prep football playoffs, 12 remain after the first round. That includes seven from Calhoun County. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. Oxford’s teams (plural)
Oxford’s boys and girls live on in the playoffs, with the girls’ flag football team to the semifinals.
In the inaugural season of girls’ flag football as an Alabama High School Athletic Association championship sport, Oxford came through its state-qualifying tournament then beat Greensboro 31-20 last week. Coach Wes Brooks’ Yellow Jackets play at Hewitt-Trussville on Nov. 16, with the winner advancing to the state final on Wednesday of the Super 7 in Birmingham.
Oxford’s boys beat Chelsea 30-20 last week, advancing at least one round in the playoffs for the fifth year in a row. For the third year in a row, the Yellow Jackets will play Pinson Valley in the playoffs.
Oxford goes to Pinson Valley this week, hoping to avenge last year’s quarterfinal loss.
2. Alexandria’s familiar road
For the second year in a row, Alexandria will play host to Parker in the second round. The Valley Cubs beat the Herd 32-21 last year.
If Alexandria wins, it will play the Russellville-Fairfield winner in the quarterfinals.
Beyond that lies the probability of Pleasant Grove in the semifinals. Pleasant Grove eliminated Alexandria in the 2020 quarterfinals.
3. Jacksonville growth
Word is that Jacksonville is likely to bump up from Class 4A to 5A in the next round of reclassification and realignment, set to come soon. Before then, the Golden Eagles would like to score what would be seen as an upset in 4A.
Jacksonville opened these playoffs by beating Alabama Christian last week, avenging a second-round playoff loss from 2020, and will go to Tuscaloosa to play American Christian this week.
An extra point made the difference in American Christian’s only loss this season, to 5A Parker in the season opener. To win, the Golden Eagles will likely have to outlast the Patriots in a shootout reminiscent of Jacksonville’s 55-45 loss at Piedmont at midseason.
4. High-scoring Saks
Saks has scored 46 points or more in five of its last six games and needed almost all of them while surviving a first-round victory over Plainview, 46-43.
Geraldine and Plainview were, by far, the best teams Saks played during that stretch. Saks won shootouts in both games, including a 54-31 victory over Geraldine.
It’s a pattern for Saks, which also beat Sylvania 42-32 and Wellborn 34-25 early this season.
Expect more of the same this week, against Oakman at home. Oakman yielded 54 points against Winfield, the best 3A team it played this season.
5. Ohatchee’s challenge
Speaking of Winfield, Ohatchee goes there Friday for a second-round game.
The undefeated Pirates have scored 41 or more points in nine consecutive games, including a 62-14 rout of Clements in the first round.
Then again, Winfield has to tackle Ohatchee quarterback Eli Ennis. It’s hard to do, and Ohatchee is the kind of team that possesses the ball and chews clock.
Also, the Indians haven’t given up more than 24 points in a game since the season’s second week, and they beat Piedmont in that game.
6. Piedmont back home
Speaking of Piedmont, it would like a rematch. That’ll happen, if Piedmont beats Lauderdale County at home Friday and Ohatchee scores what would be viewed around the state as an upset of Winfield.
That rematch would happen at the Creekbank, where the regular-season game went down. Ohatchee was the higher seeded team going into the playoffs.
Lauderdale County (10-1) hasn’t lost to a 3A team this season. Then again, Piedmont has won in the second round every year since 2014.