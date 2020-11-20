Six prep storylines: Calhoun County five rush into quarterfinal action

Fyffe convincingly climbed the first rung of the Class 3A, Region 5 ladder.
Three of four Region 5 playoff qualifiers made the quarterfinals.
Handley carries the Class 4A, Region 4 flag, after Jacksonville and Anniston lost.
Five Calhoun County teams remain.
Spring Garden made it three years a row in the quarterfinals, and Clay Central coach Danny Horn’s quest for an historic ninth state title lives on.
So went last week’s storylines in high school football. Quarterfinal playoff games dominate storylines this week, so let’s get right to them:
1. Oxford-Pinson ’20
They’re no longer region rivals, but Oxford and Pinson Valley predictably cross paths again.
The Yellow Jackets and Indians face off at Pinson on Friday for the right to advance to the semifinals, where Oxford eliminated them a year ago and made it a season sweep of their two games.
In the old region alignment, Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville were the mountains Oxford had to climb. Now defending 6A champion, Oxford became Pinson Valley’s target for vengeance.
2. Valley vs. Grove
Alexandria revealed itself as a 5A contender this season, and realignment put reigning 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove in the Valley Cubs’ path. The two will meet in the most significant game in Lou Scales Stadium since Alexandria’s 2015 semifinal game against Mortimer Jordan.
Talented Pleasant Grove marks Alexandria’s biggest test to date. It’s a clash of strengths … Alexandria’s “Three-Headed Monster” of Ronnie Royal, Javais McGhee and Antonio Ross against Pleasant Grove’s dynamic duo of quarterback Zyquez Perryman and wide receiver Chris Lewis; and Alexandria’s veteran defense against Pleasant Grove’s all-new offensive line.
With lots of talent on one field, it’s high on the list of the state’s most intriguing matchups this week.
3. Piedmont-Saks
The latest playoff clash between teams from Calhoun County pits 3A, Region 5 rivals. Piedmont remains Piedmont, perpetually in chase of championships. What to make of Saks?
The Wildcats clearly turned things around after falling to Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee in back-to-back weeks. Saks has won seven games in a row and routed J.B. Pennington 49-14 a week ago.
Since scoring a total of 14 points in those three early season losses, Saks has averaged 40.
4. Ohatchee-Fyffe
The game everyone expected to see in last year’s 2A playoffs will happen this year, in 3A. Ohatchee finally gets Fyffe on the Creekbank.
The Indians have wanted this matchup since falling 21-13 to Fyffe in the 2018 playoffs, in a game Ohatchee believed it could’ve won.
Fyffe surprised even its coach with a 42-13 elimination of Wellborn last week.
“We knew they were going to bring the best that they had,” Paul Benefield said. “I’m shocked by the score. I thought that we could win the game, but I never seen nothing like that coming.”
5. Garden history?
If Spring Garden wins its 2A quarterfinal with North Sand Mountain on Friday, the Panthers will advance to the semifinals for the first time in their history.
This chance comes after they won their third second-round game in as many years, against Red Bay. Spring Garden is 33-5 dating back through the 2018 season.
6. Looking south
Handley in 4A, and Clay Central in 5A, live on as the lone coverage-area teams in south brackets. Handley, which leveled Montevallo 42-13 last week, will host Bibb County, which survived Anniston 29-28 in a controversial finish.
Clay Central, which beat Andalusia 28-21, goes to undefeated St. Paul’s Episcopal in a matchup of the two-time defending 5A champion and a returning 5A power that spent the last two seasons in 6A.