Six prep storylines: Big region games await several local schools

Big region games dot the prep football schedule this week. Let’s get right to the storylines.
1. Oxford-Arab
Oxford (3-3) is 2-1 in Class 6A, Region 7, one of three one-loss teams in the region standings headed into Friday’s game at Arab (6-1, 4-0). In other region action this week, Fort Payne (3-3, 2-1) goes to Southside (5-2, 3-1).
Oxford has a chance to put a region loss on the leader, and one other one-loss team will get a second loss.
The best possible outcome for Oxford is a victory at Arab, coupled with a Fort Payne victory. Southside beat Oxford earlier this season, and the Yellow Jackets play host to Fort Payne in two weeks.
2. Lincoln-Alexandria
First, it’s good that Alexandria’s current region alignment includes a nearby rival.
Alexandria (6-0, 4-0) shares command of 5A, Region 6 with Leeds (7-0, 4-0). Lincoln, 4-3 overall, is one of four teams with 2-2 region records.
Alexandria wants to stay on course for a region-title showdown with Leeds on Oct. 22.
As for the 2-2 teams, Lincoln has beaten Corner, lost to Center Point and plays host to Moody in two weeks.
3. Jacksonville-Cleburne County
Handley (5-0, 3-0) shares command of 4A, Region 4 with this week’s opponent, Cherokee County (5-1, 3-0). Anniston (4-2, 2-1) plays Munford (2-5, 0-4).
Jacksonville (3-4, 2-2) has lost to Anniston and Handley in region play and plays at Cleburne County (4-2, 2-1) this week. The Golden Eagles still face Cherokee County on Oct. 22, on the other side of an open date.
The Golden Eagles just might be the best four-loss team in the state, having lost to Handley, Alexandria, Piedmont and Anniston, but their playoff chances hinge on the next two games.
The region has five playoff-quality teams. Only four make the playoffs.
4. Hokes Bluff-Wellborn
While Piedmont, Saks, Ohatchee and Hokes Bluff enter the week with 3-1 region records, Wellborn is 2-2.
The difference between Wellborn and Hokes Bluff?
Wellborn has Ohatchee and Saks in the rear-view mirror, with Piedmont still to come. Hokes Bluff’s three region victories have come against the region’s lower half ... Pleasant Valley, Weaver and Glencoe. The Eagles face Wellborn, Piedmont and Saks over the next three weeks.
Friday’s game at Wellborn will likely determine which team makes the playoffs.
5. Garden’s spot
Spring Garden was 5-1, 3-1 when this week started. A forfeit from Cleveland over an ineligible player made it 6-0, 4-0 and dropped Cleveland to 4-2, 3-1.
The Panthers now lead 2A, Region 6, with Sand Rock (5-1, 3-1) tied for second. West End-Walnut Grove is 2-2 in region play. Westbrook Christian is 1-3, as is Southeastern after forfeiting a victory over Gaston because of an ineligible player.
Spring Garden’s final three region games play out over the next three weeks ... at Westbrook, at Sand Rock and home for Southeastern.
The Panthers have lost quarterback Chaz Pope for the season. Little brother Chapel Pope took the reins and had a game with one-win Gaston to settle in.
Spring Garden also ends the season with a non-region game at Wadley, a 1A team with a 7-0 record. Should Spring Garden beat Wadley, then Wadley’s wins would count for the Panthers, in the event of a three-way tiebreaker.
6. Tough year
Alexandria has dealt with the passing of an assistant coach, Tres Payne, and a recent former Valley Cub, Layton Ellison. Lincoln grieves Chance Byrd, one of the Golden Bears’ assistant coaches.
An unspecified matter has taken eighth-year Ohatchee coach Scott Martin out of the game.
Martin’s team, under the direction of acting head coach Chris Findley, gave the community a smile with an upset of Piedmont last week. Here’s hoping we’ve seen an end to the run of sad news and bad news.