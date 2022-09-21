 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six prep storylines: Anniston-Piedmont highlights this week's schedule

Friday night sights Anniston BW 012.JPG

Friday night sights during the Anniston vs. Jacksonville game. Photo by Bill Wilson

Piedmont and Anniston will bridge local high school football fans to a day when “the buck stops here.”

Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes eyes another state record.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.