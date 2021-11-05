Six prep storylines: Anniston, Piedmont and Wellborn hit the road while region champs open playoffs at home

The playoffs start this week. Per usual, lots of area teams made the playoffs. We’ve become accustomed to area teams advancing. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. One vs. four
In the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs, region champions enter the playoffs as No. 1s. Teams that earn their region’s fourth and final playoff spots enter as No. 4s.
The first round of this year’s playoffs includes 15 games involving teams from The Star’s coverage area. Of those 15 games, 12 pit No. 1 vs. No. 4.
Region champions include Oxford, Alexandria, Clay Central, Handley, Saks, Spring Garden and Wadley. No. 4 qualifiers include Lincoln, Anniston, Wellborn, Ranburne and Woodland.
2. Road warriors, Anniston
Anniston, of course, looks to be the best of the No. 4s, because the Bulldogs were a No. 1 on the field.
They won Class 4A, Region 4 based on on-field results, but the AHSAA ruled that Anniston had to forfeit two games because an academically ineligible player played in those games.
Anniston, which initially won the region by prevailing in a head-to-head tiebreaker with Handley, dropped to fourth and will play 4A, Region 2 champion St. James on the road.
As a No. 4 qualifier in 2020, Anniston went on the road and beat Region 1 champion Williamson.
3. Road warriors, Piedmont
Class 3A, Region 5 came down to a three-way tiebreaker for the fourth year in a row. This time, it didn’t cut Piedmont’s way.
The second-ranked Bulldogs wound up No. 3 in their region and will have to open the playoffs on the road for the first time since 2006, 16th-year head coach Steve Smith’s first season as their head coach.
Piedmont will go to Sylvania. Like Anniston’s Bulldogs, Piedmont’s Bulldogs will board the bus with a little extra verve.
4. Road warriors, Wellborn
Speaking of teams with something to prove, Wellborn goes to Fyffe on Friday looking to avenge a 42-13 loss there in the second round of the 2020 playoffs.
The Panthers have proved plenty this season, overcoming huge graduation and transfer losses to make the playoffs for the 10th time in Jeff Smith’s 13 seasons as head coach.
Wellborn would stun the state by upsetting Fyffe, but the Panthers come from a region whose No. 4 seed has won in the first round four of the past five years.
5. Champs at home
Region champions Oxford, Alexandria, Clay Central, Handley, Saks, Spring Garden and Wadley will open at home. So will region runners-up Ohatchee and Jacksonville.
Alexandria comes off of its first unbeaten regular season since 2006.
Spring Garden needed a Cleveland forfeit to finish unbeaten but also overcame key season-ending injuries to quarterback Chaz Pope and lineman/punter Landon Gowens.
Oxford overcame losing 42 players to graduation and transfer to win its fifth region title in six years.
Saks, a playoff team 13 of the past 15 years, will enter as a region champion for the third time under 10th-year head coach Jonathan Miller and seventh time overall.
6. Also at home
As for the runners-up, Ohatchee upset Piedmont to start the Indians’ five-game winning streak. The Indians overcame seeing their head coach go on administrative leave at midseason and losing tight end/defensive end Jack McCombs, recovering after surgery to stop a brain bleed.
Jacksonville bumped up to No. 2 because of Anniston’s forfeits but also didn’t have then-injured quarterback Jim Ogle when losing to Anniston on Sept. 3. When the Golden Eagles play host to Alabama Christian on Friday, they will play only their fourth home game this season after paying back two road COVID forfeits from 2020.