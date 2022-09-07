 Skip to main content
Six prep storylines: Anniston-Jacksonville highlights schedule as majority of county teams hit the road

FRIDAY NIGHT SIGHTS- JACKSONVILLE AT ANNISTON BW 8.JPG

Friday night sights: Jacksonville at Anniston. The Anniston High Bulldogs enter the field. Photo by Bill Wilson

It’s road warrior week for Calhoun County high school football teams.

In a fluke that owes partly to realignment, eight of 12 county-based schools that play AHSAA football will play out of the county this week. Only four … Anniston, Jacksonville, Piedmont and Pleasant Valley … play in the county. Jacksonville and Anniston play in the same game.

