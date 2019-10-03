Anniston and Jacksonville play in a Class 4A, Region 6 showdown.
Cleburne County and White Plains face off it what could be a close one.
Oxford tries to keep it rolling, coming out of an open date.
Ohatchee tries to keep it rolling, going into an open date.
Piedmont tries to keep pace against Saks.
Alexandria goes on the road, hoping to stay on track for a region-title showdown with Etowah.
1. Region showdown
Anniston-Jacksonville at Lott-Mosby Stadium looks more and more like the 4A, Region 6 title game this season, and it’s hard to see this game playing out like Jacksonville’s 40-20 win last year.
Anniston’s defense entered last week ranked sixth in the state in scoring defense. The Bulldogs held American Christian 30 points below its average.
Jacksonville has scored 14 in each of its two losses this season, to Calhoun County rivals Alexandria and Piedmont. The question becomes whether the Bulldogs can score one more than Jacksonville, and Jacksonville has given up 20 or more points in every game, the only exception being Ashville.
2. One to watch
White Plains (2-3) and Cleburne County (1-5) likely are not playing for playoff berths in 4A, Region 6, but their game at White Plains on Friday could be a fun one to watch.
Cleburne County won this game 30-27 a year ago, one of White Plains’ four region losses decided by a touchdown or less in 2018.
Both are playing for pride, and this might be White Plains’ best remaining chance to improve on last season’s win total. The Wildcats finish with Anniston, Jacksonville, Oneonta and Ranburne.
Cleburne County hasn’t tasted victory since opening the season with a 60-13 rout of Weaver, but the losses came against Saks, Oneonta, Anniston, Jacksonville and Alexandria.
3. Wide-open Oxford
Oxford’s open date came at a good time, after a dramatic victory over two-time defending champion Pinson Valley. The undefeated Yellow Jackets needed rest after an extremely physical game. They got to enjoy their breakthrough and come down from it, without suffering a setback.
The trick now becomes staying on track against Huffman this week and Shades Valley next week, before finishing region play against Clay-Chalkville and Gardendale.
4. Going Tribal
There’s no reason to think high-scoring Ohatchee will slow down against West End (1-4) this week, which means another likely rout headed into an open date. On the other side? That Oct. 11 showdown at Ranburne, likely for the 2A, Region 6 title.
It’s worth taking stock of these Tribal times for the Indians. They’re 36-6 since the start of the 2016 season. They’ve averaged 39 points a game over that span. This season’s team averages 51.2, easily the highest scoring average of Ohatchee’s scoring bender over the past four years.
Ranburne has the state’s top defense, in terms of points allowed a game, but that’s two weeks away. This week should bring more of the same for Ohatchee.
5. Bullish Bulldogs
Could Piedmont’s running game have found its groove?
One of the more impressive points of its 35-14 victory over Jacksonville on Friday was the balance the Bulldogs showed. A team that has spread wide receivers four-wide and thrown more than past Piedmont teams, the Bulldogs rushed 29 times and passed 10 in the lightning-shortened game against Jacksonville. They gained more yards rushing (114) than passing (93).
It’s an all-hands-on-deck running attack, with running back Elijah Johnson, quarterback Jack Hayes and receiver Ethan Swinford taking their turns. No particular running looks dominant, but Hayes and Johnson can get the tough yards, and Swinford can break long runs.
Piedmont coach Steve Smith said his young offensive line, with four first-year starters, played its best game against Jacksonville.
6. Stingy Alexandria
Running back Nate McCallum is having quite a year for undefeated Alexandria, and speedy eighth-grader Ronnie Royal keeps showing his promise. Still, the defense just might be the most impressive aspect of the Valley Cubs’ 4-0 start. They’ve given up just 28 points this season and shut out their last two opponents.
Defense travels well, and that should bode well for Alexandria’s visit to 5A, Region 6 opponent Sardis (2-3). The Lions scored 100 combined points in victories over Southside and Boaz, which have one victory between them, but haven’t scored more than 14 in any of their three losses.
Alexandria gets Sardis this week and winless Southside next week, before going to Etowah.