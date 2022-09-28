Six prep storylines: All eyes on Anniston-Handley showdown this week

Handley and Anniston tee up one of the area’s biggest games this season.
Jacksonville looks to keep winning while mending.
Piedmont looks to rebound again, after falling to a ranked Class 4A team.
Saks and Randolph County eye a surprisingly big matchup in 3A, Region 4.
Oxford, White Plains, Alexandria and Spring Garden hope to show out against winless opponents.
It’s all part of this week’s prep football storylines:
1. Handley-Anniston
Both teams are 6-0 coming into their much anticipated Class 4A, Region 4 showdown at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
Handley hopes to get running back Jamarius Haynes back after he sat out of the TIgers’ victory over Lanett last week. The last time he ran in Calhoun County, he ran for 476 yards at Jacksonville.
Anniston is coming off its dramatic victory at Piedmont last week. The Bulldogs beat Handley 28-27 in overtime last season at Handley and hope to do it again, at home.
The winner takes the upper hand in Region 4.
2. Jacksonville injuries
Speaking of 4A, Region 3, there’s no good time of the season for injuries, but some stretches are better than others.
Jacksonville running back Zae English and wide receiver Ky’Dric Fisher went down during the Golden Eagles’ homecoming win over Ohatchee.
Jacksonville coach Clint Smith expressed confidence that both players will return this season, but that’s just it. The Golden Eagles have time during a stretch of games where they should be favored.
Jacksonville (4-2) goes to Cleburne County (1-4) this week then plays host to Munford (3-2) next week. The Golden Eagles have an open date before going to White Plains (1-4) and Oxford (3-3).
3. Rebounding Piedmont
It’s not often that Piedmont has two losses in a season, let alone by mideason, but a little perspective is due here. Both losses were one-score games against currently ranked 4A teams.
Piedmont rebounded for three consecutive victories after losing to Cherokee County, and the Bulldogs look to rebound from their 30-28 loss to Anniston this week, at Westbrook Christian.
Piedmont will match wits with a familiar face. Former Donoho head coach Mark Sanders is Westbrook’s offensive coordinator.
4. Saks-Randolph County
Saks (4-2) is 2-1 in 3A, Region 4 headed into its region game at unbeaten Randolph County on Friday, and this one looks like a surprisingly good matchup.
Randolph County, back up from Class 2A this year, is 5-0, 2-0 after going 1-9 with a depleted roster a year ago. The Tigers look more like the Tigers that posted double-digit wins five years in a row before their two-year drop to 2A.
When Saks has won, it’s won big, but the Wildcats lost to the two best teams on their schedule to date, Sylvania and Dadeville.
Is Randolph County for real? Class 1A Wadley, the best team on the Tigers’ schedule to date, took the Tigers to overtime last week.
Is Saks for real? Friday just might tell the tale.
5. Reeling Oxford
Oxford (3-3) seemed well on its way after winning three games in a row, but consecutive losses to ranked Class 6A teams have the Yellow Jackets reeling. Both games, a 44-20 loss to Pinson Valley and a 69-21 loss to Hartselle, became blowouts in the second half.
A get-well game is in order, and Oxford will play a winless old rival this week, at Pell City. It’s a 6A, Region 6 game, so the Yellow Jackets (2-1 region) want to stay on course for the playoffs.
6. Winless foes
Oxford isn’t the only team hoping to keep an opponent winless this week.
White Plains plays winless Talladega. Alexandria plays winless St. Clair County. Spring Garden gets winless Talladega County Central.
Meanwhile, Ohatchee looks for its first win, against Geraldine. Woodland hopes to get one in the win column against Central Coosa.
This a week after previously winless Weaver gave them all hope with a rout of winless Asbury.
Anyone see a theme here?