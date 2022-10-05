 Skip to main content
Six prep storylines: Alexandria, Wellborn brace for key region matchups; Donoho eyes playoffs

Wellborn vs. Talladega Sights BW 010.JPG

Friday night sights during the Talladega at Wellborn game. Photo by Bill Wilson

Alexandria eyes a rematch with Leeds in a key region game.

Wellborn faces a key region game on “The Hill” with hopes of playing on “The Hill” in the playoffs.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.