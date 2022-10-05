Six prep storylines: Alexandria, Wellborn brace for key region matchups; Donoho eyes playoffs

Alexandria eyes a rematch with Leeds in a key region game.
Wellborn faces a key region game on “The Hill” with hopes of playing on “The Hill” in the playoffs.
Wellborn’s opponent, Randolph County, is mounting a remarkable turnaround.
Donoho looks to clinch a playoff berth.
A father-son coaching clash highlights Piedmont’s game at Glencoe, and a Clay Central coaching legend eyes another milestone.
It’s all part of this week’s prep football storylines. Let’s get right to it:
1. A year later
Alexandria’s 43-7 rout of Leeds was one of the most dominating showings by a team from Calhoun County against a highly ranked opponent last season.
Alexandria came into the game 8-0 and left 9-0. Leeds came in 9-0 and left 9-1.
The Valley Cubs went on to finish off an unbeaten regular season, but they lost a ton to graduation. They come into this week’s rematch 3-3, and Leeds is 6-0 with a stout defense.
Antonio Ross has carried the load all season for the Valley Cubs, including 214 total yards and four touchdowns against St. Clair County last week. He’ll test an elite defense this week.
2. Hill hopes
It’s no secret that Wellborn plays its best football at home, on “The Hill,” which is why the Panthers’ next two games there are so important.
Wellborn plays host to unbeaten Randolph County in Class 3A, Region 4 action this week then Saks in another key region game in two weeks. As things stand, the Panthers (4-2, 2-1) likely must win Friday to have a chance to play host to a playoff game and likely will need to beat Saks (4-3, 2-2).
If Wellborn wins both games, and Randolph County beats unbeaten Dadeville on Oct. 21, the region could come down to a three-way tie. Wellborn’s defeated non-region foes have no wins, so the Panthers’ best chance to host would be a second-place finish in region play.
3. Speaking of Randolph County
Credit longtime Tigers coach Pat Prestridge with an amazing turnaround this season.
They were 1-9 in Class 2A last season. They’re back in 3A this season and 6-0.
Randolph County rallied from a 34-18 hole to force overtime and beat Saks 42-41 last week, winning on a two-point conversion. It was their second overtime victory in two weeks.
Prestridge is 139-61 in 17 years at Randolph County and 156-84 in 21 seasons as a head coach overall. His teams went from 4-6 to 9-3 between 2013 and 2014, his first two seasons in his second stint at Randolph County, but were 2A both seasons. Going from 1-9 to 6-0 with a bump up in classification is truly remarkable.
4. Clinching time
All Donoho has to do to clinch a playoff berth is beat winless Talladega County Central in Class 1A, Region 6 action this week. Including a COVID forfeit in 2020, the Falcons have won the last four meetings, so their chances look good.
Donoho (3-3, 2-2) has already matched its combined wins total for the past two seasons, so credit first-year coach Jeremy Satcher and his staff for a job well done.
5. Father-son clash
Piedmont goes to Glencoe in the all-familiar-faces game, including a father-son coaching clash.
Longtime Piedmont defensive coordinator James Blanchard will look across the field at son Bayley, the former Piedmont and West Alabama standout wide receiver. Bayley joined Glencoe’s staff before this season.
Bayley’s boss is no stranger, either. Former Ohatchee coach Scott Martin is in his first season at Glencoe
6. Horn milestone
With a Clay Central victory over winless Sylacauga this week, Danny Horn will have his 50th victory at the school formed by the merger of former rivals Lineville and Clay County, where he won six of his eight state championships.
He’s 49-12 with two state titles in five seasons at Clay Central, 336-95 overall. He’s 274-52 with eight state titles while a head coach in Clay County.