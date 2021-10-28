Six prep storylines: Alexandria-Piedmont takes center stage as teams close out regular season

The 2021 prep football regular season ends with this week’s slate of non-region games. One has region and playoff-seed significance for two Calhoun County teams. Let’s get right to the storylines:
1. County of champions
Before getting into this week’s games, here’s a note about region champions from Calhoun County.
Had the AHSAA not ruled that Anniston must forfeit two games, effectively stripping the Bulldogs’ Class 4A, Region 4 championship, then Calhoun County would have had three region champs this week … Oxford, Alexandria and Anniston.
It temporarily marked the first time since 1997 for those three schools to win region football titles in the same season.
After the last clock hit zeroes Friday, Calhoun County would’ve been home to four region champions, with either Saks or Piedmont winning 3A, Region 5. That would’ve marked twice in three years for the county to boast four region champions. Oxford, Ohatchee, Jacksonville and Piedmont did it in 2019.
Before 2019, one must go all the way back to 1997 (Oxford, Alexandria, Anniston, Weaver) and 1996 (Oxford, Alexandria, Saks, Donoho).
2. Pride vs. pride
Alexandria goes to Piedmont having wrapped up the Class 5A, Region 6 championship, but the Valley Cubs have a chance for their first unbeaten regular season since 2006.
They also remember losing to Piedmont at home a year ago.
Piedmont hopes to extend its streak of region titles to seven but must beat Alexandria to prevail in 3A, Region 5’s fourth three-way tiebreaker in four years. If Alexandria wins, the Valley Cubs will do Saks head coach and Alexandria grad Jonathan Miller a solid by preserving the Wildcats’ lead in the tiebreaker.
3. Oxford progress
With its 6A, Region 7 title clinched, Oxford will get a chance to show how far it’s come against top 7A competition Friday, at Central-Phenix City.
At No. 3, unbeaten Central is 7A’s highest-ranked team not named Hoover or Thompson. Oxford, beset by mass graduation, transfers and injuries early in the season, opened with a 55-0 loss to Thompson then lost 61-24 to Pleasant Grove.
Pleasant Grove later forfeited over an ineligible player.
At midseason, Oxford lost 17-9 at Gadsden City, a 5-5 7A team.
How will it look Friday, as Oxford goes to Central for a playoff tuneup?
4. Rolling Tribe
Ohatchee goes to Munford on a four-game winning streak, which includes a 28-24 victory over Piedmont. Making it five wins in a row would put the Indians at 7-3 going into the playoffs.
For the second year in a row, they’ve played themselves into a three-way tie atop their region.
What’s different this season are non-football challenges Ohatchee overcame to be in this position. The winning streak covers four of the five games since eighth-year head coach Scott Martin went on administrative leave.
Acting head coach Chris Findley and the rest of the staff deserve praise for how they’ve handled things.
Ohatchee also won while worrying about tight end/defensive lineman Jack McCombs. He underwent emergency surgery for a brain bleed Oct. 11 and came home from UAB Hospital on Thursday.
He’s still recovering, and Ohatchee hopes to still be winning headed into the playoffs.
5. Power clash
Handley goes to Clay Central in a power clash, but both teams come in on the rebound.
Handley beat White Plains 43-14 on Friday, a week after suffering a 28-27 loss to Anniston that cost the Tigers their place as 4A’s No. 1 team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s poll.
Clay Central lost to Tallassee 39-28 last week.
Two programs known for deep playoff runs hope to show playoff gear in their final playoff tuneup.
6. This and that
The long list of teams with open dates this week includes Anniston, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Ranburne, Saks and Wellborn ... all headed to the playoffs next week.
On the other end of the spectrum, 3A, Region 5 will seek resolution for its other three-way tie ... at the bottom. Glencoe, Pleasant Valley and Weaver enter their season finales 1-8 overall, 1-6 in region play. Weaver beat Glencoe but lost to Pleasant Valley. Glencoe beat Pleasant Valley.
None of those three teams has a non-region win, and they appear likely to finish with identical overall records. Pleasant Valley plays host to 4A White Plains. Weaver goes to 4A Ashville. Glencoe goes to Plainview.