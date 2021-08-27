Six prep storylines: Alexandria, Jacksonville continue rivalry, Anniston seeks revenge against Ohatchee

One of Calhoun County’s oldest and biggest rivalries and interesting rematches from a year ago dot the second week of regular-season high school football games in Alabama. The Alabama High School Athletic Association calls it Week 1, but let’s not digress from this week’s storylines:
1. Down-the-road rivalry
Alexandria will take the short bus ride up Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway for the renewal of a rivalry with Jacksonville that runs 83 games deep and has played out every year without interruption since 2002.
Alexandria holds a 51-28-4 edge in the rivalry, and this year’s game could mark a preview of region battles to come. Jacksonville, a Class 4A program since 2002, has enrollment numbers trending upward and could join Alexandria in 5A as early as the 2022-23 school year.
More immediately, Friday’s game at Jacksonville could keep the scorekeeper busy. Both teams have proven offensive weapons and had key losses on defense from a year ago.
2. Flip the script?
Week Zero action saw a handful of games where scripts flipped from 2020. Ohatchee beat Cleburne County 40-13 in 2020 and lost to the Tigers 43-28 last week. Anniston lost to Wellborn 12-7 in 2020 and beat Wellborn 38-7 last week.
Graduation happens. Transfers happen. Teams get younger in key areas, and other teams get older. A lot can change in 12 months.
Ohatchee beat Anniston 52-13 this time a year ago at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium. Anniston goes to The Creekbank on what its players call a “revenge tour.”
Could the Bulldogs have made up that much ground in one year? We shall see.
3. Speaking of Heflin
What to make of the ground Cleburne County appears to have made up in a year?
One, it’s year three under Joby Burns. Just like we thought, he can coach.
Two, a new turf field and a fast-paced offense work well together. Following scores from the Ohatchee game, it appears the Tigers kept pace offensively in the first half and wore the Indians down in the second.
Quarterback Kyle McGrinn passed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards and two scores as Cleburne County became the first team in four years to score 40 or more points against Ohatchee.
That offense should look good on that new field again Friday, when Beulah comes to town.
4. New Jackets required
A scan of social-media reaction to Oxford’s 26-7 loss to James Clemens in a jamboree and a 55-0 loss to Thompson in the regular-season opener indicates ledge jumping among some Yellow Jacket fans. A few thoughts come to mind.
An unusual slew of offseason transfers after a coaching change clearly had an impact. While we all should understand kids and parents doing what they think they must, it’s worth mentioning that they didn’t give first-year coach Sam Adams a chance.
A program that won a 6A title two years ago struggling so early on shouldn’t be such a shock, all things considered. Adams went from inheriting a fair amount of seasoned talent to effectively starting over without coaching a game.
The thing to watch for is improvement with mostly new starters. It might take time to show, especially against Oxford’s brutal non-region schedule.
Pleasant Grove comes to town this week.
5. Talons out!
Donoho suffered through a season of COVID-19 and injuries woes in 2020, and the Falcons’ only victory came by forfeit. In another flipped script, Donoho opened this season with a 25-0 victory over Pleasant Valley, the Falcons’ first victory over a Calhoun County public school since beating the Raiders 52-3 in 2006.
Donoho avenged a 30-29 loss from 2020.
Now, the Class 1A Falcons go to White Plains with a chance for their first victory over a Calhoun County-based public school not named Pleasant Valley since 2005. Donoho beat White Plains 21-12 to open that season.
White Plains was a 2A school then. It’s a 4A school now and holds a 17-10 edge over Donoho all time in a series that dates back to 1972.
Watch Donoho quarterback Ridge Hopkins, a third-year starter who passed for 188 yards and four touchdowns last week. Also watch White Plains running back/linebacker Walker O’Steen, who rushed for 201 yards, had 53 yards on four pass receptions and finished with 11 tackles in a 28-26 loss at Ranburne last week.
6. Enter Piedmont
Piedmont opens regular-season play against county-line rival Cherokee County at home with a couple of streaks on the line. The Bulldogs have won the last nine games against the Warriors to draw even in the series, 37-37-3. Piedmont also hasn’t lost a season-opener to an Alabama-based team since its last loss to Cherokee County, 42-13 in 2009.
Both teams went on to win state titles in 2009, Cherokee County in 4A and Piedmont in 3A.