Six prep storylines: Alexandria-Jacksonville, a long awaited meeting, and coaches face old schools

The first week of high school football games has come and gone. What the Alabama High School Athletic Association calls Week 1 has arrived.
Lots and lots of intriguing storylines mark this week. Let’s get right to them:
1. Alexandria-Jacksonville Road rivalry
Friday’s Alexandria-Jacksonville game comes with so much intrigue.
Alexandria returns so much this year. The Valley Cubs have athletes and depth. They’re playing at home and beat Jacksonville’s Class 4A runner-up team of a year ago.
Jacksonville lost so much after last year, but it didn’t show in the Golden Eagles’ season-opening performance against St. John Paul II. They have athletes, and freshman quarterback Jimmy Ogle seems ahead of his time.
Each team has one of Calhoun County’s elite players … Alexandria’s Ronnie Royal and Jacksonville’s Omarion “Peanut” Adams.
It’s a rivalry, which Alexandria leads 50-28-4. It’s a helmet game. It’s a popcorn game. It just could be one of the best games in the county this season.
2. Been a long time
Ohatchee goes to Anniston for their second-ever meeting and first since 1953, when the Bulldogs beat the Indians 27-7 in the old Turkey Bowl.
Ohatchee was 8-1-1 that year under Charles Patty, beating Jacksonville, Alexandria, Lincoln, Piedmont and Munford along the way. The Indians, led by all-state end Bill Miller and all-state back Jerry Diffle, tied Oxford before falling to Anniston.
Anniston’s 1953 team finished 8-2 under Billy Bancroft, beating Alexandria and Jacksonville along the way. Tommy Rose led the Bulldogs’ contingent of three all-state players.
It’s been 67 years, and the teams cross in the second week.
Anniston quarterback Kamron Sandlin showed a nice arm in a loss to Wellborn last week, but the Bulldogs have lots of new skill players this year and things to work out after spending last season in the “wildcat” offense.
Ohatchee beat one of Anniston’s region rivals, Cleburne County, 40-13 last week and doesn’t seem to have missed a beat in its well-established “Ugly Eagle” offense. The Indians also have no shortage of speed, something they’ll need at Lott-Mosby Stadium.
3. Choccolocco Road rivalry
White Plains was to head southwest on Choccolocco Road and play Donoho in the Wildcats’ second game of the season and Donoho’s first, after rescheduling its opener against Pleasant Valley, but Donoho canceled the game.
So ends what would've been a history-making game, of sorts.
The 2020 season marks White Plains’ seventh in Class 4A, the highest AHSAA classification in the program’s history. Donoho has been 1A for all but two years, bumping briefly up to 2A in 2000-01.
A dive through records available at the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website shows that White Plains would've been the highest classified Alabama opponent in Donoho’s history.
The Falcons won seven of 10 games against Madison Academy, from 1990-99, when the Mustangs were also in 1A. They’re 4A now, after a brief stay in 5A.
Donoho is 2-2 all-time against Springville, between 1972 and 1977, when Springville was 1A. The Tigers share a 6A region with Oxford now.
White Plains holds a 16-10 edge all-time against Donoho, and Friday’s game would've marked their first clash since 2009.
4. Steve Smith Bowl
Piedmont will play its regular-season opener at 15th-year head coach Steve Smith’s alma mater, Cherokee County.
Smith was an honorable-mention all-state quarterback in 1987, his senior season. The Warriors finished 10-1 under Bobby Joe Johnson, falling to Deshler in the playoffs.
They beat winless Piedmont that year 48-7.
Cherokee County leads the all-time series with Piedmont 37-36-3. They played every year from 2008-17, then took a two-year break.
Smith, Piedmont’s head coach since 2006, has said he wants to play Cherokee County every year possible.
This year’s game marks an intriguing matchup. Piedmont returns a lot from a 3A title team, and Cherokee County is a team to watch in its 4A region.
The Warriors opened with a 41-0 rout of Carver-Birmingham, and Piedmont handled Geraldine 34-14 in a jamboree.
5. Danny Horn Bowl
Clay Central will play host to Benjamin Russell in a clash of Clay Central coach Danny Horn’s last two teams. He’s 26-5 with two Class 5A titles since returning to his native Clay County in 2018, and he went 62-43 in nine seasons at Benjamin Russell, from 2009-17.
Clay Central and Benjamin Russell have played every year since 2014. Clay Central is 2-4 in the all-time series, and Horn is 4-2. He’s 1-1 with Clay Central.
Horn has won eight state titles overall, including six at Clay County. He moved to Benjamin Russell after the 2008 season, and Clay County merged with rival Lineville to form Clay Central before the 2012 season.
6. Rebounding Oxford
Defending 6A champion Oxford fell 56-34 at 7A champion Thompson on Saturday and looks to rebound at 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove this week.
Oxford gained footing after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter at Thompson. Quarterback Trey Higgins accounted for 323 of the Yellow Jackets’ 341 yards, throwing for 172 and rushing for 151. He threw four touchdown passes and ran for an 81-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.