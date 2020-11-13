Six prep storylines: After strong opening act, Calhoun County teams look to carry momentum into second round

Oxford’s Trey Higgins added to his gaudy season stats, Alexandria cruised through its playoff opener, area Class 4A teams went 3-1 against Mobile-area competition, area 3A teams swept, Spring Garden powered forward and Calhoun County teams pulled another 2019.
So went last week’s storylines in high school football. Second-round playoff games dominate storylines this week, so let’s get right to them:
1. First crack at Fyffe
Stars are aligning such that Fyffe, ranked No. 1 in 3A at the end of the regular season, would have to run the gauntlet of Region 5 powers to return to the state finals, and fourth-ranked Wellborn gets the first chance to stop the Red Devils.
Presumably, third-ranked Ohatchee and No. 2 Piedmont would follow. Does Wellborn have the stuff?
The Panthers have speed, perhaps more than Fyffe typically sees against mountain competition.
Wellborn also has Jett Smith. The Panthers’ quarterback and middle linebacker has rushed for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns and has 134 tackles in 10 games this season. He ran up 18 tackles against Phil Campbell last week and has 614 for his career.
He has also caused four fumbles, recovered two, blocked two punts and returned an interception for a touchdown.
2. All-Region 5 quarterfinals?
We saw it in 2016, and we could see it again.
If Piedmont, Saks, Wellborn and Ohatchee win this week, they’ll make it an all-Region 5 quarterfinal in the North bracket. Piedmont would play Saks and Wellborn Ohatchee, in that scenario.
Wellborn clearly has the toughest second-round opponent in Fyffe. Piedmont hosts Plainview, Saks hosts J.B. Pennington and Ohatchee hosts Winfield on Friday.
3. That 4A region
Who says you can’t go south?
The 4A, Region 4 quartet went 3-1 against Region 1 competition in the first round. Handley beat Vigor, Jacksonville beat Jackson and Anniston beat region champion Williamson. Only Cherokee County lost, falling at Mobile Christian 17-14.
Realignment sent the 4A region that includes area teams to the South bracket this year. They did their part to keep the South bracket strongest and will try to keep it going this week … Handley against Montevallo, Jacksonville against Alabama Christian and Anniston against Bibb County.
4. Calhoun collaboration?
Can Calhoun County outdo itself in the second round?
After sweeping through eight first-round games for the second year in a row, the county contingent hopes to beat last year’s five to the quarterfinals. Besides the 3A and 4A teams mentioned above, Oxford plays host to Briarwood Christian, and Alexandria goes to Parker in Birmingham.
The county crew came close to getting more than five into the quarterfinals a year ago. A season-ending injury to running back Nate McCallum impacted Alexandria in a 28-27 loss to Madison County, and an injury to quarterback Eli Ennis impacted Ohatchee in a 21-14 loss to Collinsville.
5. Garden harvest
Spring Garden, ranked fourth in 2A at the end of the regular season, plays No. 5 Red Bay on Friday looking to add to what’s already the Panthers’ best three-year run.
Spring Garden is 10-1, making it three seasons with double-digit wins in a row for the first time in program history. The Panthers are 32-5 over that span and looking to make the playoff quarterfinals for the third year in a row.
They made it that far for the first time two years ago.
6. Horn in Clay County
Clay Central coach Danny Horn seeks Alabama history with his ninth state title this season but can match only his own history in Clay County.
The Vols host Andalusia, hoping to continue their run for a third straight 5A title. That would match Horn’s mid-1990s Clay County teams, which won titles in 1994, 1995 and 1996.
Clay Central merged with rival Lineville to become Clay Central before the 2012 season.