JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High's Jewels Gray provided a little trickery when he announced his college football choice on National Signing Day.
Gray and high school teammate Cole Gaddy announced their decisions in a signing ceremony in the Jacksonville High library Wednesday morning, as both were seated at a table with family, coaches, teachers and fellow students ready to hear their choices.
With caps laid out in front of him for Jacksonville State, Bethany and Union, Gray had a fourth choice hidden away. Picking up a pin instead of a cap, he popped one of the balloon decorations on the table. That revealed a fourth cap for the University of the Cumberlands, which is an NAIA school based in Williamsburg, Ky.
"I loved the campus when I went there to visit," Gray said after signing his papers. "I loved the coaches. I loved the atmosphere and the players. I know their main goal is to win. They were 10-2 last year and have several conference championships. I felt it was something I wanted to be a part of."
Jewels Gray of Jacksonville High pick an interesting way to announce his choice (Cumberland) ... pic.twitter.com/FfJMYj7fb1— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) February 6, 2019
Gray made all-Calhoun County this past year as a wide receiver and earned honorable mention all-state.
Gaddy, a four-year starter, was an all-Calhoun County offensive lineman. He picked Belhaven, an NCAA Division III school in Jackson, Miss. He said that since he has experience as an offensive lineman, defensive lineman and long-snapper, he'll get a chance at those positions at Belhaven.
"The college itself has an amazing campus," said Gaddy, who is 6-1 and 250 pounds. "It just spoke to me when I went there. I just went there last week. It's been a rushed decision. It's been very good, though. Once I went there, I knew it would be perfect for me."
Gaddy added that he's pleased with the coaches, the team and the atmosphere of the program and campus: "They're very religious based, so I can grow my faith there."
The only hiccup on Gaddy's signing day experience drew a chuckle from family and fellow students. When he opened the ceremony by giving his thanks and describing what the moment was like for him, he had to be reminded by Jacksonville coach Clint Smith to let everyone know one particular detail — which school he had chosen.
Jacksonville’s Cole Gaddy announces he has picked Belhaven. After Gaddy thanked family, teammates and coaches, Coach Clint Smith has to remind him to tell everyone which he had picked. pic.twitter.com/rkv7Cfvl3V— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) February 6, 2019