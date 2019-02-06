Anniston had four football players announce their next steps Wednesday, with Damecus Thomas making it official to Alabama State, Traquon Cooper to Alabama A&M, and Jimmy Felton and Jimmy Embry choosing Tennessee Valley Prep Academy.
Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety, had 60 tackles, six interceptions and four blocked kicks in 2018. He was first-team all-Calhoun County.
Cooper, a 6-2, 275-pound offensive lineman, was a second-team all-county pick, had 30 pancake blocks.
Embry, a 5-11, 230-pound defensive end, had 45 tackles and seven sacks. He was second-team all-Calhoun County.
At 5-8, 160, Felton was first-team all-Calhoun County as an athlete. He had two kickoff-return touchdowns, three punt-return touchdowns, three interceptions, 200 yards and three touchdowns rushing and 250 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
Alabama State (based in Montgomery) and Alabama A&M (Huntsville) are NCAA FCS programs.