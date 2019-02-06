PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley High School senior Brenna Harris made it official Wednesday on National Signing Day when she signed with the Arkansas-Little Rock track and field program.
Harris is set to be a high jumper and pole vaulter for the NCAA Division I program.
"I am so excited. I'm ready for August to get here, but I'm still ready for outdoor season. I don't want this to end, but I want that to start," Harris said, referring to the high school season she still has on her plate versus beginning college competition.
She has competed for Pleasant Valley's indoor and outdoor teams since seventh grade.
At last year's state outdoor meet, she finished second in the Class 3A pole vault and third in the high jump. At last spring's Calhoun County meet, she won the high jump and finished second in the pole vault.