ALEXANDRIA — In a signing day ceremony at Alexandria High School on Wednesday morning, the Valley Cubs' Peyton Thrasher put pen to paper for Culver-Stockton College.
The Culver-Stockton Wildcats are an NAIA school based in Canton, Mo.
“I’ve always wanted to play college football and this is a great start for me," Thrasher said.
Thrasher, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound lineman, made all-Calhoun County. He played both offensive and defensive line.
At his ceremony, he offered thanks to Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn and coach Toney Payne. Also, he thanked his parents, Kevin and Allison Thrasher.
“I’m very grateful to my parents," Thrasher said. "They taught me everything I know and have led me on this path.”