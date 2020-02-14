SHOWDOWN: After dispatching Sand Rock, Sacred Heart boys gear up for unbeaten LaFayette

JACKSONVILLE — Next up: LaFayette.
Sacred Heart sprinted by Sand Rock on Friday night 80-46 in the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals to set up a meeting with LaFayette, unbeaten and the No. 1-ranked team in the regular season.
They'll meet Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., and Sacred Heart is aiming for its seventh straight regional championship.
"We thought LaFayette would be here," Sacred Heart coach Ralpheal Graves said. "We thought we'd be here. LaFayette is very good."
The Cardinals (16-14) are coming off a dominating performance. They led only 34-26 at halftime, but after intermission, they steamrolled Sand Rock, which had a roster full of players who never had been to regionals before.
With the Sacred Heart press creating turnovers and jump starting a transition game, Taishun Hall, a 5-foot-8 guard, found opportunities and scored a game-high 26 points. Steven Landers added 18. Jack Miller scored 10 points.
"We played well — really well in spurts," Graves said. "One of the best games of the year."
The game didn't end without controversy. Graves said that he and Sand Rock coach John Blackwell "had words" afterward. Sacred Heart's players were taken off the court before they could shake hands with the Sand Rock players.
As for the players leaving, Graves said, "The state told us to walk off."
Blackwell said that Sacred Heart pressing at the end when he had his young reserves in the game was "a little over the top." Graves said that Mountain Brook had done the same to him on the same court and "nobody cared."