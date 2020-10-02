SHOCKER: Ohatchee knocks off top-ranked Piedmont on Field of Champions

PIEDMONT — Ohatchee High School football’s biggest modern-era victory had lots of heroes, but none bigger than a senior who rarely sees the football.
Aiden Simpson saw it clearly Friday, and his reflexes changed a game against Class 3A top-ranked Piedmont on the Field of Champions.
Simpson tipped an interception to himself, one of three turnovers generated by sixth-ranked Ohatchee’s defense, and returned to Piedmont’s 2-yard line to set up a key score, and the Indians downed the Bulldogs 20-15 in a Region 5 shocker.
Ohatchee’s first victory over Piedmont since 2003 also broke reigning 3A champion Piedmont’s 14-game winning streak at home.
It also came nearly four years after Piedmont throttled Ohatchee 53-26 on the same field in a 2016 state semifinal, one of Piedmont’s 11 straight victories over the Indians.
Ohatchee dropped to 2A in 2018 and 2019 but reclassified back up to 3A this season, once again sharing a region with Piedmont.
The Indians’ victory Friday comes amid a 46-8 run under seventh-year head coach Scott Martin and comes 10 months after Piedmont won its fourth state title under Steve Smith.
“These guys sit at the top of the mountain,” Martin said. “It’s always an aspiration. If you’d have seen where we were seven years ago when we couldn’t hardly win a game. … I can’t be more proud of our kids and our coaching staff.”
Ohatchee’s big night owed as much to Blake Jennings, the Indians’ defensive coordinator and 2019 Alabama 2A assistant coach of the year. Ohatchee held Piedmont to two short-field touchdown drives, starting at Piedmont’s 49-yard line and Ohatchee’s 41.
Jack Hayes’ 13-yard run gave Piedmont a 7-0 lead at 7:36 of the first quarter, and his 13-yard touchdown pass to Coleman Reid reclaimed a 15-8 lead for the Bulldogs at 9:09 of the second.
Jennings used Ohatchee’s open date last week to change up from past approaches against Piedmont.
“We did some stuff that we really had never done, but we had it in our back pocket for these guys,” Jennings said. “We always run a 3-3 stack. We ended up being two over the top instead of us being cover-3 all night. … The kids did their job tonight.”
Among the three turnovers Ohatchee’s defense generated was Eli Ennis’ interception on a Hayes pass off of Jakari Foster’s fingertips. So ended Piedmont’s last-gasp drive with 45 seconds to play.
The biggest turnover came right after Piedmont recovered an Ennis fumble at Ohatchee’s 35 in the third quarter. With the Bulldogs threatening to expand a 15-8 lead, Simpson stepped in front of Hayes’ quick pass to the left, tipped it up in the air then ran down the rebound and returned to Piedmont’s 2.
“I was supposed to keep outside contain, and I went outside, and nobody blocked me,” said Simpson, a senior tight end and defensive end. “I saw him throw it, and we’re coached to get our hands up.”
That set up Ennis’ 1-yard touchdown run to bring Ohatchee within 15-14 at 7:43 of the third quarter.
Martin called Simpson’s interception “one of the greatest plays I’ve ever seen. … It gave us the momentum.”
Ohatchee’s go-ahead score, Noah Fuller’s 1-yard run at 3:18 of the third quarter, came after a snap over Piedmont punter Jadon Calhoun’s head spotted the Indians at Piedmont’s 21. Ennis’ 18-yard pass to Chris Ferguson on fourth down kept the scoring threat alive.
Ennis’ big night also included a 4-yard touchdown run ahead of Fuller’s conversion run to put Ohatchee up 8-7 at 11:53 of the second quarter. That score capped a 14-play, 78-yard march in Ohatchee’s first possession.
“We went all the way down the field, and it was a big statement to show them that we didn’t lose nothing,” Ennis said. “We didn’t lose being physical.”
Ennis also broke a 24-yard run on third down and 26 to set up his fourth-down conversion run, which kept Piedmont’s offense off the field until taking over on the Bulldogs’ 21 with 2:18 to play.
“We fought hard,” Smith said. “I was real proud of our guys’ effort. We got after it, but Ohatchee played really, really well tonight. They were better-prepared than we were, and that falls back on the coach, and it showed on the field tonight.”