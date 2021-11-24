Seventh semifinal run in a row means Piedmont has practicing on Thanksgiving week down to a PIN

PIEDMONT — Piedmont’s Thanksgiving-week football routine has a number, or a code … 33/97.
“Three on Monday, three on Tuesday, nine in the morning on Wednesday and seven on Thursday night,” longtime Bulldogs coach Steve Smith said.
Smith’s players, coaches and their families know the routine so well, because, well, it’s a routine.
Piedmont (11-2) will make its seventh appearance in the Alabama Class 3A semifinals in seven years Friday, when the Bulldogs play at Saks (12-1). The Bulldogs will make their 10th semifinal appearance overall, nine coming in Smith’s 16-year run as head coach.
Making the semifinals means practicing on Thanksgiving week. The routine nature of it has reduced practice times on those weeks to a PIN.
It’s part of a broader picture of Piedmont’s playoff success.
The school is 57-21 all-time in the playoffs, which translates to a .731 winning percentage. That would tie Piedmont with T.R. Miller and Sweet Water for eighth place in the list for playoff winning percentage currently published on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s website.
The list includes schools that have made at last five playoff appearances. Piedmont, which has made 26 playoff appearances, is not on the list, an apparent oversight.
The Bulldogs are 46-11, or .807, in 16 playoff appearances under Smith. That percentage would rank third in AHSAA history, behind Spanish Fort (36-8, .818) and Hoover (99-21-1, .816).
Smith warns that such history won’t matter at Saks on Friday. The Wildcats clearly didn’t blanche at history last week, when they ended Fyffe’s 54-game home winning streak and thwarted the Red Devils’ run for a fourth consecutive state title.
“It’s whoever is the best team this coming Friday night that’s going to advance,” Smith said. “You’re going up against a Saks team, they played three rounds into the playoffs last year themselves.
“They’ve got experience, as well, and they’ve got great senior leadership on their team, and they will not be affected by the fact that we’ve played a lot of playoff games.”
Smith is also careful to point out that the semifinals is one step short of the Bulldogs’ annual goal to win state championships, which they did in 2009, 2015, 2016 and 2019. They also made the final in 2018.
Such is the goal for every program, but few make it four rounds deep into the playoffs seven years in a row. The AHSAA lists no record tracking semifinal appearances, but Piedmont’s run of semifinal runs has to rank the Bulldogs among the few and proud.
As with so many stats one can use to evaluate Piedmont’s success, Smith points to administration, organizational buy-in to his program throughout the feeder levels and continuity on his coaching staff as keys.
“All of that said, the kids in the locker room are what make the difference,” Smith said.
Smith draws satisfaction in the level of buy-in his players have shown through the years in a program where few play both offense and defense.
“Several of these guys could go play other places and be stars on other teams, and they play a role here,” he said. “I recognize that, and I appreciate that.”
The reward is practicing and playing on Thanksgiving week, and Piedmont has it down to a rite. The non-business part involves a 300-person community Thanksgiving dinner in the school lunchroom after the Thursday-night practice.
Organizers typically go with traditional Thanksgiving staples.
“The bad part is there will be a lot of leftovers, because most people have already eaten two or three times before we get to that meal,” Smith said. “It is a great fun socializing team for everybody in our community. It’s pretty much open to everybody who wants to come. Players get to bring their families, their extended families.
“We try to invite anybody who has a part in our program … the chain crew, the radio people, media people. We try to make it where it’s a big family environment.”