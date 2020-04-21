Senior Day*: Makeshift celebration turns into more than Alexandria’s four seniors expected

ALEXANDRIA — Kylee Jordan arrived at Alexandria High School’s softball field Tuesday just ahead of senior teammate Millie Burt then sprung from her car.
Jordan’s driver’s-side door still open, she ran to Burt’s car, reached in and hugged her.
“I haven’t seen you in so long!” Jordan said, then half-joked: “It’s so nice out today. If we’d played a game, it’d be raining like crazy.”
Abby Bowers arrived next then Lanie Dreyer, and the four 2020 seniors, wearing their old-Astros-style jerseys, walked with bags from Chick-fil-A, Strutt’s and other drive-thru selections. They passed through the gate to their now-former field of dreams.
At Bowers’ suggestion, they walked out to her position, right field. With their senior banners draping the outfield fence for the first time in what was their senior season, they dropped beach towels.
Their idea for a makeshift senior day, coming on a day that would’ve marked their final home game, consisted of a picnic supper and chatter, just the four of them. Bowers couldn’t help but bask in early-evening shade that blanketed her third of the Valley Cubs’ outfield.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and mid-March suspension of play, they played just one home game after the March 8 time change.
“When we do infield-outfield, the outfield just kind of stands there until it’s their turn to back up,” Bowers explained later. “I’m a right fielder, and the two months that we practiced, I had no shade.
“This is my time to have shade during practice. As soon as the time changes, practice gets canceled, and I don’t have shade.”
Of course, Senior Day became much more than the four seniors planned. What started with a text from Bowers turned into texts between mommas.
That’s how senior banners wound up on the outfield fence.
That’s how a vehicle parade of parents and friends assembled south of the main school building then came honking through the parking lot between the batting cage and school.
Seniors trotted out through the outfield fence and across the campus bridge to line up and wave. Once Tobi Burt’s white pickup, the last vehicle in line, passed by, seniors trotted back across the bridge.
They made their way behind the left-field fence to again greet the parade, which had rounded to the walkway between the softball field and football practice field. This time, seniors greeted cars one at a time.
The whole occasion became so much more than the four seniors expected.
Then again, it wasn’t the scheduled home game against Pleasant Valley. The electronic scoreboard remained dark. The infield showed neither baselines nor bases nor batters boxes.
It was all about four girls, three of whom started at other schools. Burt played for Alexandria from seventh grade on but came from Ohatchee. Dreyer transferred from Saks three years ago. Jordan transferred from Weaver. Bowers, a varsity player from her freshman year on, attended Alexandria throughout her life.
Each had compelling stories. Burt missed a chunk of her junior season with an arm injury. Jordan sat out a transfer season in 2019, charting pitches, then played just seven games as a senior.
Alexandria coach Brian Hess, who attended Tuesday’s gathering with his family and Valley Cubs assistant coach Anna Burgess, had recollections for all. Burt had been with the varsity team the longest, called up from junior varsity during the Valley Cubs’ 2015 spring-break trip to Gulf Shores.
Alexandria needed a second catcher, so Burt’s family rushed her to the coast. When she expressed doubts about her ability to throw out runners, Hess reassured her; he just wanted someone to frame strikes for then-Alexandria pitcher Lauren O’Dell.
Burt has worked with a who’s who of Alexandria pitchers, including O’Dell, Maggie Phillips, Emmah Rolfe and Dreyer. All loved working with Burt, Hess said, and so did he.
“It’s like saying goodbye to one of my own daughters,” said Hess, who coached Alexandria to state titles in 2004 and 2014. “There’s not many kids that have been with me since the seventh grade. There’s a few, but not many.”
Hess watched from in front of the team’s dugout while the seniors ate and laughed with his family and Burgess.
The group had communicated since the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced suspension of play March 13 but hadn’t seen each other in person since a March 16 team meeting. Jordan called the picnic “good but emotional.”
“A month ago, we thought we’d be back and kept working, like at our houses,” she said. “We still do, but we know that it’s not going to happen. …
“Now, it just kind of set in that it really is over. I feel like I haven’t played in forever.”
The seniors jousted, attempting to persuade Burt to watch Tiger King. They shared fun memories, including Hess’ ejection at Gulf Shores last year.
Bowers recalled sitting next to Jordan in the dugout, both stifling laughs and hiding their faces under their jersey collars.
“I’ll never forget the look on me and K.J.’s face when he got confined to the dugout, and stepped back and he was like, ‘This isn’t going to keep me from yelling at you,’” Bowers said. “For about two minutes, we just sat there and didn’t say anything.”
Fast-forward to Tuesday, and the group had plenty so say. Five weeks of missing each other took its toll. Important dates like April 10, the day the two-time defending county champions expected to defend their title, brought pangs.
“I knew which day the county championship would’ve been, and I was like, ‘Today, we would’ve got that title,’” said Dreyer, who slammed a three-run home run in the 2019 county final against White Plains.
Ironically, Burt hadn’t thought about the significance of Tuesday’s date before she and her classmates communicated ahead of their gathering.
It’s not like she lacks good memories. She was part of three Calhoun County championship teams and played in the state tournament. Her game-ending home run against Springville’s Abby Swaney, now pitching for Samford University, gives her a special individual memory.
It wasn’t so much that the quarantine life caused Burt to lose track of the calendar, she said. Maybe, just maybe, her heart made her forget about senior day.
“It’s kind of hard just to think about it for me,” she said. “It’s hard to think that we should be playing right now.
“It makes me go back and think of the times we should be having as seniors, remembering all of the senior activities and all of the fun we should have. It really makes me sad.”